FYI Calendar: Artist Leah Grant feted at reception Saturday at Crystal Bridges

Today

Music -- With Laura Doherty, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Butterfly Ornament Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "Chicken Run," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Border -- Meet the Artists Reception, 5-9 p.m. today; public shopping, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. $20 at the door for the reception; free Saturday. artontheborder.com.

"Sweeney Todd" -- Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again July 27-30, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

"It Shoulda Been You" -- A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again July 27-30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

Saturday

Farmers & Artisans Market -- "Americana Arkansas," 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Free. facebook.com/ChaffeeCrossingArtisanMarket.

Super Saturday -- Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpatology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Carnival of the Animals, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery -- With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Legends of the Fairy Tale Academy" -- With NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cultivate Creativity -- How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intro to Homebrewing -- With Boston Mountain Brewing, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert -- The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist's Reception -- For "Dear Friend," 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Astronomy Night -- 7:45-10:30 p.m., visitor center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Coffee Movie Night Under the Stars -- Featuring Levi Smith's "Double Trouble" and "Assisted Living" by Mitchel Allen and Kasey Engle, hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 9 p.m., Fort Smith Coffee Co. generalmanager@fortsmithcoffeeco.com.

__

Sunday

Family Day -- The Art of Food, with food-inspired artmaking, children's artist Hot Toast, bites and snacks by food trucks and vendors and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; food for purchase. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Guac Off -- 11 a.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Irie Lions, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com