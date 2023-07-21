DEAR READERS: I went to a beautiful wedding a few weeks ago and was surprised by the number of air fryers, toasters, electric frying pans and bowls the bridal couple received. While these are wonderful gifts, and I feel certain that the bride and groom appreciated them, they'll have to return four of the air fryers, two of the toasters, two of the electric frying pans and maybe some of the bowls. Their tiny apartment simply cannot accommodate the duplicates.

Instead of the standard gifts, try to think of a creative way to give a wedding gift (or any gift for that matter). You might try:

A champagne bucket with a bottle of good champagne and two champagne glasses, along with a packet of attractive cocktail napkins.

A couple of board games, books or cards.

For the outdoors, a couple of flash lights, a battery-powered radio, water bottles and a good knife.

A gift card to a hardware store, along with a hammer and screwdriver set.

A bucket of household supplies, vinegar, baking soda, microfiber cloths, sponges, etc.

All it takes is a little creative imagination.

DEAR HELOISE: Most of my friends are avid readers who love nothing more than a good book. So, on a gift-giving occasion, I usually give a gift card to a local bookstore or buy a book for them. Then, I cross-stitch a bookmarker as a personal touch. Everyone seems to like it.

-- Kathy M.,

Beaverton, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: I've read your books and found some very useful information in them. One suggestion stood out the most, and that was about rolling up clothing while packing for a trip.

I liked the idea so much that I rolled up my dish towels and neatly stored them in a kitchen drawer. They look organized and are handy to have.

-- Sharon D.,

Niles, Ill.

DEAR HELOISE: I place my wooden matches in a pill bottle for camping trips. However, I realized I needed a striking surface in order to use the matches, so I cut out a round circle and glued it to the top of the pill bottle. It was so easy, and I can easily carry the pill bottle in my purse.

-- Loretta S.,

Vista, Calif.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com