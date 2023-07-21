Hot Springs police arrest man in apparent shooting death of two people

A 35-year-old Hot Springs man was arrested late Thursday in connection with the deaths of two other people, police said Friday.

Jamieon Katreal Hawkins-Nolen faces charges of two counts of murder in the first degree following an investigation into the deaths of Joe Nathaniel Hicks Jr., 40, and Harvey Jackson Austin, 40, according to Officer Omar Cervantes of the Hot Springs Police Department.

Cervantes said police responded to a call about a shooting at 726 Ward St. at 4:16 p.m. Thursday.





Officers found the bodies of two people, both of whom appeared to be victims of gunshot wounds, he said. Police then found Hawkins-Nolen and arrested him at about 10:30 p.m., Cervantes said.





Hawkins-Nolen is being held at the Garland County jail with a $500,000 bond, according to police.