Sarah Peet, 23, was rescued by a pair of tourists and survived a mauling by several dingoes as she jogged along a beach in Queensland, Australia, with wildlife authorities making the "tough decision" to euthanize the leader of the pack.

Dorothy Dean of the Morrow, Ga., City Council said a Vietnamese American colleague "failed as a citizen of this country" and "dishonored" her office because she backed a petition for multilingual ballots in the metro Atlanta city's upcoming election.

Liborio Canales, 85, awaits extradition after DNA evidence led to his arrest in Lovington, N.M., where he was jailed in lieu of $1 million bond on charges of killing a woman with a kitchen knife 37 years ago in Garland, Texas.

David King, former police chief of White, Ga., was acquitted of numerous charges over an alleged scheme "that involved issuing city citations and demanding high fines and fees," with his attorney saying, "The indictment ... read like a novella, but when it came time for proof, there was very little proof."

Stephen Beal, 64, of Long Beach, Calif., could face up to life in prison after being convicted of blowing up his former girlfriend's spa business with a package bomb, killing her and seriously injuring two clients, with a U.S. attorney describing "a jilted lover."

Anna Idigima, a former Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician, apologized at her sentencing hearing but got nearly 22 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of drugs from evidence storage areas, including fentanyl later tied to a series of overdoses.

Jazmin Paez, 18, of Florida was arrested on charges of trying to utilize a parody website to hire a hit man to kill her 3-year-old son for $3,000, with the site's owner saying he gets hundreds of such requests every day but this one stood out as too real.

Ariel Valero of Hialeah, Fla., was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the gunpoint robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Miramar, having fled with $30,000 on a BMX-style bicycle that ultimately turned up DNA evidence.

Joshua Martin, who took his son and his college friends on a fishing trip in Cape Cod Bay, Mass., said, "It was like watching a crocodile snap a wildebeest in half," as they reeled in a 40-inch striped bass only to see a 12-foot great white shark leap up and chow down.