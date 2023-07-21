The world in brief: Egypt releases human rights defenders

Egypt releases human rights defenders

CAIRO -- Egypt on Thursday released two human rights defenders, including one who has ties with Italy, their lawyers said, concluding two cases that have drawn significant international criticism and attention.

The releases of Patrick George Zaki, an activist and postgraduate student in Italy, and Mohamed el-Baker, a human rights lawyer, came a day after they were pardoned by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi along with four other people. Confirmation of the pardons was published in Egypt's Official Gazette.

The release of Zaki, whose case was championed by Italy's government, was announced by Hossam Bahgat, founder of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, who posted a picture of the bearded postgraduate student on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. His sister, Marise Zaki, also confirmed his release, posting a photo on Facebook of him speaking to journalists after his release.

"Patrick is on the Asphalt," she wrote on Facebook, using a phrase that activists often use when detainees walk free.

Later Thursday, Bahgat said on Twitter that el-Baker had also been released. The news was confirmed by his lawyer, Ahmed Ragheb.

Bomb kills 9 in embattled Congo village

GOMA, Congo -- At least nine people were killed and a dozen wounded when a bomb went off in a village in northeastern Congo, a local official said Thursday.

The bomb exploded in the eastern territory of Rutshuru on Wednesday evening, according to Isaac Kibira, a deputy to the province's governor. A local self-defense fighter -- part of a militia to protect the community -- was tinkering with an unidentified object on the ground when it detonated in the village center, instantly killing him and eight civilians nearby.

It was not immediately known who planted the bomb, though officials said it was found in an area where armed rebels recently have made incursions.

Fighting in eastern Congo has been simmering for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources -- while others try to defend their communities. But it spiked in late 2021 when the rebel group M23, which was largely dormant for nearly a decade, resurfaced and started capturing territory. Earlier this week the U.N. raised the alarm on an upsurge in violence in the country's northeast.

M23 and a local self-defense group have been fighting for control of the village. Youth militia groups called "Wazalendo" ("patriots" in Kiswahili) have formed across northeastern Congo to protect their communities from encroaching armed groups.

5 fatally shot in capital of St. Vincent

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Five people were fatally shot in the capital of St. Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island struggles with a rise in violent crime, authorities said Thursday.

The victims were killed late Wednesday in Kingstown in an outdoor area near a cruise ship terminal, police said in a statement.

No one has been arrested, and it wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a cluster of islands of around 100,000 people, has reported 35 killings so far this year, compared with a record 42 last year.

St. Vincent Police Commissioner Colin John said in a statement that the nation is still a safe place "despite the regrettable spate of violence that we are currently experiencing."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is in Morocco on an official trip, posted a video online in reaction to Wednesday night's shooting. He said authorities will implement additional security measures that he declined to specify for tactical reasons as he condemned what he said was the trafficking of weapons from the U.S.

"We must not panic," he said. "We must be resolute in fighting the criminals."

Kenya police told not to report deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths during a crackdown on protests over tax increases amid the rising cost of living, but an independent watchdog said Thursday that police shot dead at least six people this week and 27 in previous weeks.

It wasn't clear who issued the unusual order. A police official told The Associated Press it came this week as the political opposition called for three days of demonstrations through today. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Police in last week's demonstration confirmed officers killed at least six.

Peter Kiama, the executive director of the local Independent Medico-Legal Unit watchdog, said it is illegal for police officers to fail to report deaths or injuries from police action within 24 hours to the government-created Independent Policing Oversight Authority. A commissioner with the IPOA, John Waiganjo, confirmed to local broadcaster NTV that the organization had "not received notifications as we should, and I think it's important to point that out."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

CORRECTS AREA'S NAME Residents carry a man who they said was wounded in the leg by a stray bullet as he sat near his house, during clashes between police and protesters in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo)



Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) responders carry a young boy to an ambulance, as residents said he was wounded in the leg by a stray bullet while standing outside his home in Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)



Riot policemen walk back during clashes with protesters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

