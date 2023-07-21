Kiffin hits on NIL plus portal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin was not the comedic relief in his Thursday morning stint at SEC football media days.

The fourth-year Rebels coach, known for his quirky sense of humor, social media presence and willingness to take jabs at others in the industry, including his former boss Nick Saban, had a more subdued persona in leading off the final day in the main media room at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

Yet Kiffin did get worked up over the state of college football in terms of NIL and the transfer portal, which have been implemented in the past few years.

"Some topics here that are out there, and so I'm going to address the portal/NIL what I kind of call disaster that we're in," Kiffin said. "I know that question is going to come.

"And the reason why I break that down usually is because I do afterwards get a lot of feedback from you guys in the media or the fans that they are appreciative of coaches that really address where it's at and what are the challenges with it."

Later, Kiffin said, "With NIL, you've got a lot of pay for play going on and that's what it is. ... It's just created a lot of issues and roster changes."

Kiffin summarized that the lack of uniform rules are not good for college football.

He also mentioned how booster pools are creating what amounts to salaries for college players.

Asked by a reporter where Ole Miss ranked in terms of boosters in the SEC, Kiffin's reply did produce a laugh.

"I'm not about to start putting rankings out on boosters from top to bottom in the conference," he said. "God, I want to so bad, though. The commissioner [Greg Sankey] said, 'Remember, we've grown a lot and you don't have to respond to every question to show everybody you have the answer.' So I'm going to do that on this situation."

Ex-Hogs

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer and quarterback Spencer Rattler had high praise for new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and tight end Trey Knox, who were both at Arkansas last season.

Spencer gushed about Knox, who joined the Gamecocks after amassing 81 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns in 45 games at Arkansas.

"Trey Knox is an elite dude, great person, great heart," Rattler said. "Just a very nice, funny, genuine guy and a great player. He's everything."

Loggains, a former NFL offensive coordinator, had been tight ends coach with the Razorbacks for two seasons, tutoring Knox after he made the move from wide receiver.

"Dowell has been fantastic," Beamer said. "I've known Dowell for a long time. When he was in the NFL, I think I met him at Senior Bowl when I was an assistant coach at South Carolina."

Beamer said he visited with Loggains during his time with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in the NFL and he liked that Loggains had experience on both levels of football.

"Being able to marry the NFL background with the college background really attracted me to him, not to mention the kind of person he is," he said. "And he's been better than I even imagined him being as a coach, as a recruiter, as a person. He has an awesome family, he and his wife, Beth."

Beamer also touted Knox.

"I remember coaching against Trey last season when we played Arkansas in Week 2 and what a problem he presented defenses because of his size and athleticism," Beamer said.

The Razorbacks won that game 44-30.

"[I'm] excited about the leadership, the talent and the energy level that Trey has already brought to our football team," Beamer added.

Heupel hype

A reporter for Orange Bloods, a website covering the University of Texas, asked Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel that with Texas joining the league, who will be the real "UT" in the league.

"There's only one UT," Heupel replied with a smile. "And there's only one shade of orange."

Heupel, of course, faced off against the Longhorns while playing quarterback at Oklahoma.

Not long

The first question posed to Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, who led Tennessee to a 7-6 record in his lone season as head coach in 2009, was what he thought of the NCAA sanctions handed down to the Volunteers, who were found to have committed 200-plus violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"That didn't take long," Kiffin said.

Dom update

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said running back Dominique Johnson has been fully cleared for training camp after overcoming a second knee surgery.

Johnson originally suffered a torn knee ligament in the Hogs' 24-10 Outback Bowl win over Penn State after the 2021 season. He played sparingly in the deep Razorback backfield last year, then re-injured the knee in practice late in the season and did not participate in spring ball.

Pittman said Johnson has lost weight after pushing up to around 250 pounds.

"As a matter of fact, that was a conversation on the plane coming in, how he looks and how much better in shape," Pittman said Wednesday morning. "I think he looks better right now than he did at any point last year. I just don't feel like he was ever really comfortable with playing."

Johnson finished with eight carries for 43 yards in 2022 after leading Arkansas tailbacks with seven rushing touchdowns en route to 575 rushing yards the previous season.

Pittman said cornerback Quincey McAdoo is the only player who has not been cleared for the start of training camp.

Landing on Landon

Choosing quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim Sanders to attend SEC media days seemed like no-brainer selections for Coach Sam Pittman. His third option, a defender, was a more difficult selection, and he went with end Landon Jackson, who has buffed up 45 pounds to reach 283.

"I think he had such a great spring," Pittman said to explain the choice of Jackson. "Obviously, Eric Gregory could have been a guy. Nudie [Dwight McGlothern] could have been a guy. Guys that have played some ball for us. Hudson Clark has played a lot of ball for us.

"But I just thought Landon had such a great spring for us that he was one that was deserving. You know how I feel. I'd bring the whole damn team if I could. But they let us bring three, and we sat around and talked about it as a staff and chose him."

Sam on Hamm's

Coaches get a variety of questions at media days, including someone asking Arkansas' Sam Pittman if he liked to drink Hamm's beer.

"I like a Hamm's beer, but you burp a lot afterwards," Pittman said. "You seem like you've got a good job, man. Step it up a little bit."

Grandma Saban

Alabama Coach Nick Saban mentioned his grandmother -- he called her "Grandma Saban" -- for an analogy about the Crimson Tide needing time to develop this season as players figure out their roles.

"Grandma Saban used to bake the best cakes in the world, and I used to stand by the oven when I was a kid and say, 'When is this cake going to be done?' " Saban said. "She said, 'If you take it out of the oven too son, it will turn to mush and it won't be a really good cake.'

"So I think we have to sort of let this develop and make sure we let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves. And all the players are working hard. They all have a good attitude. They are all competing well."

Saban then was asked his favorite cake.

"Carrot cake," Saban said. "That's easy."

Don't forget OU

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer was about six questions in to his media session in the main room Thursday when he gave moderator Kevin Trainor, a University of Arkansas senior associate athletic director, a reminder.

"Don't forget my Oklahoma guys over there," Beamer said. "They've got some questions."

Beamer served as associate head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma from 2018-20.

One question later, Trainor called on Eric Bailey with the Tulsa World, who responded, "Thanks for remembering your Oklahoma guys."

Division odds

The predicted order of finish by SEC media will be not be released until today, but there are already odds on the 14 schools.

Georgia and Alabama are the favorites to capture the SEC divisions, with the Bulldogs 2 to 15 favorite and the Crimson Tide an even money choice as determined by BetOnline.ag.

In the West, defending champion LSU has been given 7 to 4 odds by the outfit, followed by Texas A&M (5 to 1), Ole Miss (20 to 1), Auburn (25 to 1), Arkansas (45 to 1) and Mississippi State (66 to 1).

In the East, Tennessee is the second-favorite behind Georgia at 5 to 1, followed by Florida and South Carolina at 33 to 1 each, Kentucky (40 to 1), Missouri (50 to 1) and Vanderbilt (300 to 1).