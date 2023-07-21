Saw good leadership

The mark of a good leader in my mind is the ability to think broad and long about issues before making decisions, while also striving to apply objectivity and fairness at all times. Not everyone can be a good leader.

But I think the Little Rock Board of Directors made a wise decision when it voted down a proposal to raise their salaries. It shows leadership to acknowledge that these are terribly tough times for the citizens they represent who depend on their support for relief and optimism for the future. Perhaps that was a small thing, but it matters. So will it matter when they take up a proposal for a sales-tax increase. People who struggle to pay bills for food, medicine, utilities, etc., cannot be burdened exponentially with sales-tax increases. Let's see some more leadership on that issue.

Put people first. Thank you from all of us.

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

Women in the pulpit

I read Randal Barry's column in the July 13 issue. He addresses the current rhubarb over women pastors in the SBC. I don't disagree with what he has set forth. There is more to it, though.

The king that had the translation done that produced the King James version of the Bible from the known original texts was the same king who had thousands of folks gruesomely killed for accusations of being witches. And much of the translated language was distorted because certain matters were not allowed to be discussed in those times in what we'd refer to as plain English. Euphemisms were employed generously, as were terms that didn't translate readily into English of that day.

But there's another aspect of the matter Mr. Berry didn't address: the male superiority presumption that has pervaded human existence for centuries.

He quotes Apostle Paul saying, "saith the law." So many are not aware that early Christians were subject to Roman laws, which the apostle was referring to there. We have a maxim today that says "when in Rome, do as the Romans do," which derives from that.

But I think more likely in this case is that we think, teach, admonish, comfort, persuade and otherwise fill the role of pastoring using our genitalia. I get the definite impression that those requiring that absurdity are doing just that here.

Recently I have, with some degree of cynicism, said that if women pastors would simply have a "sex change" and acquire the requisite male organs, why, they'd be in possession of the required qualifications to be SBC pastors!

That proposal wasn't well received by some when I said it. Seems it was too close to the truth. My observation is that it is a male control mechanism to keep the distaff side in proper subjugation. If they ever let them have any real degree of personal agency, they can never be returned to their "rightful places."

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

I miss The Villa too

Thank you, Frank Tracy, for your letter of July 18. I am forever The Villa. It was one awesome Italian restaurant. I too wish some young entrepreneur would recreate it.

K.A. KRAUS

Little Rock

Lifesaving medicines

Establishing career academies for health is crucial in ensuring we have a thriving health workforce, and partnerships are valuable in making this happen. Another challenge in global health care is the available supply of lifesaving drugs and medical supplies. There is a nationwide shortage of drugs impacting hospitals, pharmacies, and patients in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there is a shortage of at least 14 cancer-fighting drugs.

Drug shortages are not only prevalent in the U.S., but are affecting communities globally. The National Institutes of Health states that not having the right medications can lead to prolonged recovery, postponement of surgery, complications, and death for patients. We must support our current and future health workforce by addressing these urgent problems.

Reducing the stockout rates of essential drugs is important to save people's lives and ensure efficient frontline health-care delivery. The U.S. is making progress on this globally. The House Committee on Appropriations recently published its State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2024, which included reducing stockouts of essential drugs and medical supplies, and for the U.S. Agency of International Development to report on stockout progress.

I encourage Sen. John Boozman, who sits on the Committee on Appropriations, to include the same language in the Senate version of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill. We must support our health workforce in Arkansas and globally by reducing stockout rates of lifesaving medications.

BRITTANY CHUE

Springdale

Enthusiasm in GOP

Imagine the surprise when Marjorie Taylor Greene gave enthusiastic credit to Joe Biden for the numerous programs the Democrats have enacted that will benefit Americans across the country.

Of course, Republicans across the country have been vocal in their support for the infrastructure projects that are starting to take shape in their states. Since they voted against those same projects, this current enthusiasm is somewhat puzzling, but who knows? Maybe they'll follow MTG's lead and credit Biden with the wonderful things that are happening for their constituents.

What? You think hell will freeze over first? Goodness. Such pessimism.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway