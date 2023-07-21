Little Rock housing authority’s board agrees to have attorney draft new policy on confidentiality of executive session discussions

Members of the Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners at a meeting Thursday voted to direct an attorney to prepare for possible future adoption of a policy requiring that matters discussed in executive session remain confidential.

In remarks to commissioners, their attorney, Sylvester Smith, encouraged them to consider adopting the new policy and volunteered to draft its language, citing unspecified conversations in executive session recently that he said later "somehow became public."

He suggested a new policy could include "the authority to sanction folks that violate that policy."

Commissioner Leta Anthony asked Smith to look at ethical standards for employees and board members beyond the language contained in the organization's code of conduct.

Anthony said that "there has to be some ethical standards for what we do that keeps us in line with the integrity of the work that we do."

In response, Smith said officials ought to make sure that the policies apply not only to the staff but to the board as well, and perhaps the organization's vendors, too.

Under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, governing bodies of public entities generally can go into executive session only when considering the "employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any public officer or employee."

Officials must announce the specific purpose of the executive session before they convene in private. Only certain officials, such as the top administrator of the agency, may participate when requested by the governing body.

Decisions reached in executive session must be voted on in public once officials reconvene for them to be legal, according to the law.

Smith on Thursday told commissioners that "when the board goes into executive session, the public is not invited, but there's no public policy or guidance as to whether or not the things discussed in those private sessions have to be kept confidential."

An exception to the proposed policy would apply if board members took action in public following an executive session, Smith said. "Then, you know, everything's fair game at that point," he said.

Smith is an attorney with the North Little Rock law firm The Firm, PLLC.

There has been turnover at the top of the housing authority -- officially known as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance -- in recent years as a series of executive directors have come and gone.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance's current executive director, Ericka Benedicto, was hired in the wake of the board's decision to fire her predecessor, Nadine Jarmon.

Jarmon was terminated in August 2021. Shortly before she was fired, Jarmon had tried to alert the local field office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as the Little Rock mayor's office to alleged misconduct by Little Rock housing commissioners.

Earlier this year, commissioners circulated a draft letter of reprimand addressed to Benedicto that faulted her for a series of alleged behavior and performance issues, including a failure to "communicate effectively" with the board. However, the letter was not formally issued to her at the time.