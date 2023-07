Members of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission on Friday voted to appoint Jean Block as the next chief executive officer of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, effective Aug. 14.





Block has served as the utility's chief legal officer since 2016.





She will replace Gregorio Ramon, who is retiring after leading the wastewater utility since 2014. Block was one of four finalists for the position.





