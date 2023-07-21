LIVE! Music: Arkansauce plays George’s, Samantha Fish rocks the River Valley

Arkansauce performs a hometown show at 9 p.m. today at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The newgrass quartet self-produced their latest album, "OK to Wonder," in April. Check out "Coldiron," "My Home in Arkansas," and "Up on the Shelf" across streaming services.

Self-described as a "lunar fiesta of cosmic twang," MoonShroom," featuring Lily B Moonflower on vocals and Jake Keegan on slide guitar, joins Arkansauce tonight following an Allman Brothers Tribute for happy hour. Tickets for the show are $18-$60 at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Coming up at George's: Tinnitus II with Angel Flesh, HOSS, Take Rest, Heldtight and Ghost Hollow at 7 p.m. Saturday; Stories and Songs with Gabe Lee, Thomas Csorba and Caleb Caudle at 8 p.m. Sunday; and School of Rock Allstars at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

ELSEWHERE

Old Dime Box plays at 7 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

MK Ultra (Ben Miller + Pat Kay) perform at 8 p.m. today and Ted Hammig & The Campaign with Mildenhall play at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage at 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton play at 6:30 p.m. today at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. fortsmith.templelive.com.

Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 5 p.m. today at Cherokee Casino & Hotel, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band performs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday for the Summer Forest Concert series in the North Forest at Crystal Bridges. Tickets are $20 ($16/members, free/youth ages 18 and younger). crystalbridges.org.

Jaimee Harris performs from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Folk School of Fayetteville. Tickets are $20 at folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Peacemaker Music Festival returns to the River Valley July 28-29 with Shane Smith & the Saints, Marcus King, Muscadine Bloodline, 49 Winchester and many more. Information at peacemakerfest.com

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.