LR-based bank nets $167.9M in quarter





Bank OZK said Thursday it earned record net income of $167.9 million, or $1.47 per share, in the year's second quarter.

In the same period last year, the Little Rock-based bank posted net income of $132.4 million, or $1.10 per share, in the quarter that ended June 30.

The $1.47-per-share figure beat nine analysts' average estimate of $1.42.

Reporting second-quarter earnings after the markets closed, the bank said its total assets grew 18.5%, to $30.7 billion, up from $25.9 billion, a year ago.

The bank also saw its net interest grow 34.2% to a record $356.8 million.

Deposits grew $1.70 billion, or 7.6%, to a record $23.98 billion.

"Like many in the industry, we have seen a shift in the mix of deposits away from noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits to more time deposits as many customers have been taking advantage of increases in time deposit rates," the bank said in the management comments accompanying the earnings report.

As of June 30, the bank's average account balance was about $37,000.

George Gleason, the bank's chairman and chief executive officer, said the record results "continued our long tradition of industry-leading performance."

"Our strong earnings and capital have us well-positioned to grow and capitalize on opportunities resulting from the current macroeconomic and industry environment," Gleason said.

In management comments, the bank said that community banking loans include consumer and small business loans as well as specialty loans such as agricultural, business aviation and affordable housing.

"Growth in these units is an important part of our broader strategy for portfolio diversification, both in terms of product types and geography," the bank said.

Bank OZK's investment securities portfolio dropped 12%, or $44 million, to $3.26 billion since June 30, 2022.

During the quarter, the bank bought back about 1.96 million shares for $66.1 million. That works out to a weighted average cost of about $33.80 per share.

Bank OZK has more than 240 branches over eight states: Arkansas, California, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and Texas. It changed its name from Bank of the Ozarks in July 2018.

Shares of Bank OZK closed Thursday at $44.53, down 14 cents, or 0.31%, on the Nasdaq exchange. Bank OZK's shares have traded between $30.72 and $49.52 over the past year.





Graphs showing Bank OZK second quarter information.





