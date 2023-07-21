Man faces capital murder charge in Dec. 6 shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday morning arrested a man in a December shooting that left one man dead, a tweet from the department stated.

Kadren Frierson, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the Dec. 6 slaying of Ja’Markeise Gage, 18, of Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 12:46 p.m. near 11400 W. Markham St., a police incident report stated at the time, and located shell casings but no victim. A short time later, Gage was located shot near the intersection of West Markham and Chenal Parkway, where he died of his wounds.

Frierson was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday, with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.