The nation in brief: 3 charged in Florida Walmart shooting

3 charged in Florida Walmart shooting

MIAMI -- Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren't searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died.

Missouri court allows abortion initiative

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Republican attorney general to stand down and allow an initiative petition to legalize abortion in the state to move forward.

The judges unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision that Attorney General Andrew Bailey must approve the cost estimate provided by the auditor, despite his insistence that the cost to taxpayers of restoring abortion rights could be as much as a million times higher.

Because Bailey refused to approve Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick's estimate, the secretary of state has not been able to give the amendment the necessary stamp of approval for supporters to begin gathering voter signatures to put it on the ballot in 2024.

In Thursday's order, the court found that Bailey's stonewalling meant plaintiff Anna Fitz-James, who was represented by the ACLU of Missouri, lost out on nearly 100 days that she could have been collecting signatures.

"Until the official ballot title is certified -- a critical step being held up solely by the Attorney General's unjustified refusal to act -- Fitz-James cannot challenge that title in circuit court or circulate her petitions," the court said. "Fitz-James's constitutional right of initiative petition is being obstructed, and the deadline for submitting signed petitions draws nearer every day."

ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz María Henríquez applauded the decision but added that "it is clear that some who hold office will not hesitate to trample the Constitution if it advances their personal interests and political beliefs."

Abortion clinic arsonist pleads guilty

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- An abortion opponent who told investigators that anxiety and nightmares about plans for Wyoming's first full-service abortion clinic in years led her to break into and burn the facility pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson accepted Lorna Roxanne Green's agreement at a change-of-plea hearing. The 22-year-old will face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The fire happened at the Wellspring Health Access clinic in May 2022, weeks before it was to open. The damage kept it from opening for almost a year.

Federal investigators say Green admitted to breaking in and lighting gasoline that she poured around the inside of the building, according to court documents.

The clinic, which opened in April, provides surgical and pill abortions, making it the first of the kind in the state in at least a decade.

Abortion has remained legal in Wyoming amid a lawsuit challenging new bans in the state, including what would be the nation's first ban on abortion pills. A judge blocked the laws while the lawsuit proceeds.

Though Green told investigators she opposed abortion, the Casper College student showed no sign of anti-abortion views on social media.

Investigators said they made little progress finding the arsonist until a reward was increased to $15,000 in March, leading several tipsters to identify Green.

NYC to pay protesters $13M in '20 case

NEW YORK -- New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city in the summer of 2020.

If approved by a judge, the settlement, which was filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, would be among the most expensive payouts ever awarded in a lawsuit over mass arrests, experts said.

The lawsuit focused on 18 of the many protests staged in New York City in the week after the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. With certain exceptions, people arrested or subjected to force by police officers at those events will each be eligible for $9,950 in compensation, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs.

The agreement, one of several stemming from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, allows the city to avoid a trial that could be even more expensive and politically fraught.

It comes as many other cities across the U.S. are negotiating their own settlements with protesters who spilled into the streets to decry racist police brutality after Floyd's death, a period of unrest that saw 10,000 people arrested in the span of a few days.