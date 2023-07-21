Prime Healthcare buys site in Rogers

Prime Healthcare Properties has purchased property in Rogers at Promenade Boulevard and Oak Street where it plans to build a health care campus.

"This project will deliver Class-A medical office space to Rogers, aligning with the region's strategic initiative to add healthcare services and make Northwest Arkansas a healthcare destination," Mark Samples, founder and president of Prime Healthcare Properties, said in a news release.

According to the release, the three-building campus will total 115,000 square feet and be built in two phases. Construction of the first phase -- a single-story, 15,000-square-foot building along with a two-story, 28,000-square-foot building -- is expected to begin by the end of the year and be completed by the third quarter of 2024. The second phase will include a three-story, 72,000-square-foot building.

The 9-acre property was purchased for $6.1 million in April, according to county records.

The project is Dallas-Fort Worth-based Prime Healthcare Properties' first in Northwest Arkansas. Prime Healthcare Properties has built more than 800,000 square feet of projects in eight states, the company said.

-- John Magsam

Walmart cuts cost of service for some

Walmart has lowered the price of its online subscription service by 50% for those on government assistance, a move that should help perk up membership.

The Bentonville-based retailer said the Walmart+ service will cost $49 a year, or $6.47 per month for those on Medicaid, Social Security, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (commonly known as food stamps) or other programs. Its regular membership costs $98 annually.

Perks for Walmart+ membership include free grocery deliveries, free shipping for online orders, gas discounts and access to Paramount+ streaming services.

More than 41 million people in the U.S. receive SNAP benefits, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Walmart started its subscription service in 2020, and has been adding more perks as a way to compete with Amazon Prime, which was unveiled in 2005. Amazon's annual membership now costs $139 per year.

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes session 6.55 lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 863.34, down 6.55.

"Stocks had a mixed performance as the technology laden Nasdaq Composite index closed down over 2% while the Dow Jones Industrials climbed higher as companies begin to report earnings for the second quarter ahead of Friday's monthly option expiration," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.