Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

No Labels submits enough signatures for its candidates to be on 2024 general election ballot in Arkansas

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 4:26 a.m.
People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington in this July 18, 2011 file photo. The centrist political group is working to field a third-party presidential candidacy in 2024. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston's office has determined that a petition submitted by a political group called No Labels contained sufficient signatures...

Print Headline: No Labels candidates allowed on state ballot

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT