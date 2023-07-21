No "life-threatening" injuries found on man who died in Conway police custody on Monday, authorities say

The autopsy of the first of two men who died in Conway police custody this week showed no signs of "life-threatening inflicted injury or internal injury,” according to a Friday statement from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

A comprehensive investigation by the Arkansas State Police into the death of Deitric Williams Jr., 26, who died at a hospital Monday afternoon, about four hours after police said he ran from them, was still underway, according to the statement. The state police, whose agency is part of the Public Safety Department, were asked to investigate in line with standard procedure.

The statement was released partly in response to media reporting on the death that contained inaccurate statements, department spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Friday.

She didn’t anticipate the need to release a similar statement, she said, in the state police investigation of the death of Ricky Freiberg, 44, who died in Conway police custody on Tuesday. That investigation was also still underway Friday.

Police said they first encountered Williams while responding to a domestic disturbance reported at the McDonald’s on Oak Street in Conway around 11:44 a.m. Monday. A man and woman were reported to have been fighting in a car in the parking lot, a Facebook post from Conway police said earlier this week.

Williams exited the car and spoke to police when they arrived, and when they asked for his identification, he returned to the car and started rummaging through it, the post states. Officers were concerned for their safety and told Williams to exit the vehicle, the post says.

When he would not, police said they pulled him from the vehicle, and he started running. Officers said they were able to find him behind a residence on Gum Street, which is a couple of blocks west of the restaurant. There, he started showing signs of medical distress, leading police to take him to the hospital where he died, the post states.

On Tuesday, officers responding to a report of a man running into people's yards and yelling, apparently at himself, found Freiberg on the ground and unresponsive at the corner of South Center and Hardy streets at 4:42 p.m., police said in a separate Facebook post.

The officers gave Freiberg a dose of Narcan while awaiting medical personnel, and he became disoriented and combative with them, police said. Police said they were able to get control and place him in handcuffs, but he died at an area hospital a few minutes before 6 p.m.