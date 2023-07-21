GOLF

Noh soars at Barracuda

S.Y. Noh eagled all three par-5 holes and scored a tournament-record 23 points Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif. Co-sanctioned by the European tour, the tournament uses the Modified Stableford scoring system, with Noh breaking the event round mark of 18 points. Five points are awarded for eagle and two for birdie, while a point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey. The 32-year-old South Korean player also had five birdies and two bogeys on the par-71 Old Greenwood layout. He won the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title. Beau Hossler was second with 17 points. He had a hole-in-one on the par-3 third and an eagle on the par-5 sixth on his final nine. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied in 50th place with seven points. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) is tied for 81st place with 4 points.

Reto/Lewis in LPGA lead

Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis shot a 9-under 61 in better-ball play Thursday at rainy Midland Country (Michigan) Club to take the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's lone team event. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Emma Talley were a stroke back with first-round leaders Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan. Shadoff and Talley shot 60, and Castren and Tan had a 63. Reto, from South Africa, and Lewis, from the United States, waited out a 2 1/2-hour delay in the afternoon. They had a 14-under 126 total after opening with a 65 on Wednesday in alternate-shot play. Former University of Arkansas golfers Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi are tied for 10th place. The former Razorbacks posted a 64 on Thursday and are six shots behind the leaders.

FOOTBALL

Jets trade WR to Lions

The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, parting ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer. The Jets, who announced the teams agreed to terms on the trade, also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025. Mims requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York chose to instead keep the former Baylor star, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games. In three seasons with New York, Mims had 42 catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns in 30 games, including 15 starts.

Vikings' rookie WR cited

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone. The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report. An investigation into the incident was ongoing. The Vikings said they were aware of the situation and "gathering additional information." Rookies are scheduled to report Sunday for training camp. Addison was selected out of USC with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL Draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

BASEBALL

Mariners' OF injures foot

Jarred Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and an apology by the Seattle Mariners young left fielder. Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout during a loss to Minnesota. Seattle Manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn't believe surgery will be needed.

Donaldson on 60-day IL

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a decision that means he can't play until Sept. 14 at the earliest. Donaldson hurt his right calf while running to first base Saturday at Colorado, and the 37-year-old was put on the 10-day IL the next day. New York said he was diagnosed with a grade 3 strain. A three-time All-Star, Donaldson was on the IL from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring. The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson is hitting .142 with 15 RBI. Ten of his 15 hits have been home runs. New York acquired Donaldson from Minnesota in March 2022 along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, Donaldson hit .222 last year with 15 home runs and 62 RBI.

Annette O'Malley dies

Annette O'Malley, who helped her husband Peter O'Malley promote baseball globally during his family's ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. She was 81. She died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Thursday after being informed by Peter O'Malley's assistant. Peter O'Malley was president of the Dodgers from 1970 to 1998 and took over ownership of the team upon the death of his father, Walter, in 1979.

TENNIS

Top seed advances

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina eased into the quarterfinals of the Palermo (Italy) Open with a comfortable victory over Russian compatriot Tatiana Prozorova on Thursday. It was only Prozorova's third WTA tour main-draw match and Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-1. Kasatkina will likely face a sterner test against fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, who she meets in the quarterfinals after the Italian rallied to beat Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Also advancing on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club was third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt. She eliminated lucky loser Sofya Lansere 6-3, 6-3. Sherif will play Camila Osorio in the last eight after the Colombian player recovered from a tough opening set to see off Erika Andreeva 6-7 (3), 6-0, 6-2. In the other quarterfinals, it's second-seeded Zheng Qinwen vs. seventh-seeded Emma Navarro, and Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Clara Burel.