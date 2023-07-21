Oklahoma puts convict to death for 1995 murder

McALESTER, Okla. -- Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center. Meanwhile, Alabama planned to execute an inmate on Thursday for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state sought to carry out its first lethal injection after a pause in executions following a string of problems with inserting the IVs.

Jemaine Cannon, 51, received a lethal injection at 10:01 a.m. and was pronounced dead 12 minutes later at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. It was the second execution in Oklahoma this year and the ninth since the state resumed lethal injections in 2021.

Cannon was convicted of killing 20-year-old Sharonda Clark, a mother of two with whom Cannon had been living at an apartment in Tulsa after his escape weeks earlier from a prison work center in southwest Oklahoma. Cannon had been serving a 15-year sentence for the violent assault of another woman who suffered permanent injuries after prosecutors say Cannon raped her and beat her viciously with a claw hammer, iron and kitchen toaster.

A federal appeals court late Wednesday denied Cannon's last-minute appeal seeking a stay of execution in which Cannon claimed, among other things, that he was Native American and not subject to Oklahoma jurisdiction. Asked if he had any last words, Cannon said: "Yes, I confess with my mouth and believe in my heart that God raised Jesus from the dead. Therefore I am saved. Thank you."

Clark's eldest daughter, Yeh-Sehn White, and Clark's sister, Shaya Duncan, witnessed Cannon's execution and described it as peaceful.

"In my opinion, he died in a very favorable way," White said. "Unfortunately my mom did not have that opportunity."

ALABAMA CASE

James Barber, 64, was scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. It is the first execution scheduled in the state since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey paused executions in November to conduct an internal review.

Ivey ordered the review after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting IVs into the condemned men's veins.

Attorneys for inmate Alan Miller said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they unsuccessfully tried to connect an IV line to him and at one point left him hanging vertically on a gurney during his aborted execution in September. State officials called off the November execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith after saying they were unsuccessful in connecting the second of two required lines.

Advocacy groups claimed a third execution, carried out in July after a delay because of IV problems, was botched because of multiple attempts to connect the line, a claim the state has disputed.

"Given Alabama's recent history of botched executions, it is staggering that James Barber's lethal injection is set to take place," Maya Foa, director of the anti-death penalty group Reprieve, said. "Three executions in a row went horribly wrong in Alabama last year, yet officials have asserted that 'no deficiencies' were found in their execution process."

Barber was convicted in the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps in Harvest, Ala. Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman who knew Epps' daughter, confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse. Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Murphy, Jake Bleiberg and Kim Chandler of The Associated Press.