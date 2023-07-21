100 years ago

July 21, 1923

Johanna Stewart, negro woman, charged with contributory delinquency, was arraigned before Municipal Judge Lewis yesterday morning and due to the many perplexing features of the case the hearing was postponed until Monday. The woman is from Wyoming she said, and had in her custody three white children. Mrs. W. P. McDermott, county probation officer, said last night that the case was called to her attention by a Y. W. C. A. matron stationed at the Rock Island station. She said the negro woman told her that her employer, father of the children, gave her permission to visit her mother, who lives on Fouche Creek near Little Rock and allowed her to bring the children with her. ... Mrs. McDermott offered the negro woman a place to sleep for the night and also offered to take care of the children in the detention home, to which she says the negro woman made an impudent reply.

50 years ago

July 21, 1973

BENTON -- One Benton police officer already has been forced to use food stamps, and a Benton patrolman plans to apply soon. The police officer, Roy Abels, makes $400 a month, $50 more than he was making in June. The patrolman, Jim Rice Jr., makes $475 a month now that the Benton City Council has approved a $50 unilateral raise for policemen. Abel, 24, said he received $47 worth of food stamps for $32 twice monthly. He said he did not find it "embarrassing at all" to apply for them. "I feel like I pay taxes like anybody else, and I feel like I'm eligible for them like anyone else. And, if you're eligible, why not?"

25 years ago

July 21, 1998

Pulaski County's three public school districts may be entitled to more than $20 million from the state for their 1996-98 teacher retirement and health insurance costs, according to calculations offered Monday by the attorney general's office. Most of the money -- $15.8 million -- would go to the Little Rock School District, according to the state figures. The North Little Rock School District would be entitled to almost $2 million and the Pulaski County Special School District would be entitled to almost $2.6 million, according to the same set of calculations. Also, the state will have to cover the districts' teacher retirement and health insurance costs in the future.

10 years ago

July 21, 2013

FORREST CITY -- On NBC's reality singing competition, "America's Got Talent," aspiring country singer Milton Patton, 21, of Forrest City recently wowed judges and audiences during a San Antonio audition with his cover of "Whiskey Lullaby." Patton's deep, rich voice captivated the audience and landed him a standing ovation. That, along with all four judges' accolades, led the Arkansan to tears. Howie Mandel declared him a "diamond in the rough," and Howard Stern said, "I think you are a talent." Mel B told him, "You have a very amazing, unique voice. And I do see a superstar within you." Heidi Klum said she liked his performance and thought he was cute. But Patton's fame was fleeting. In the very next episode, airing last Tuesday, he was cut.