P.A.M shares tumble after earnings drop

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. saw its shares dip Thursday after the company said its second-quarter profits fell more than 60% when it reported earnings after market close Wednesday.

The company's shares closed at $26.14, down 57 cents, or about 2%, in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. P.A.M.'s shares have traded as low as $21.56 and as high as $37.45 over the past year.

The Tontitown-based company didn't comment directly on the decline in profits in its earnings release or hold a conference call but other trucking companies and industry experts have said the industry is in a freight recession with volumes down and costs up as the truckers and their customers battle a tough economy, including high inflation.

P.A.M. reported net income of $9.3 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30, down 61% compared with $24.1 million, or $1.08 per share, for the same period a year ago. A single analyst predicted earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the second quarter was $207 million, down nearly 13% from $237.2 million for the year ago period. A single analyst had expected revenue of $219.8 million.

Marc A. Scott, assistant professor of practice, Department of Supply Chain Management at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, answering an emailed request for comment Thursday said P.A.M., like other truckers, reaped benefits during the pandemic including large shipment volumes, higher rates, stimulus payments and earnings growth but now are facing significant availability of capacity in the market while shipment volumes are relatively lower resulting in decreasing rates.

"Very notable is the company's operating ratio's significant increase, 92.7% from 79.8%," Scott said. "While this can be attributable to the reduced revenue experienced due to the current rate environment, it is also plausible that some level of incremental expense could be attributed to the increase in trucks, drivers and network assets due to its' acquisition of Metropolitan Trucking in June of 2022 -- almost an exact year ago -- which could be a contributing factor when interpreting released results."

A lower operating ratio is considered good as it shows expenses are a smaller percentage of sales.

Total loads hauled for the period was 109,000, up nearly 15% from 94,870 for the year ago period but revenue per truck per week was $3,868, down 18% from $4,738 for the quarter in 2022. Revenue per total mile before fuel surcharges for the quarter was $2.25, down 17% from $2.72 a year ago.

The company's fleet of trucks stood at 2,061 for the quarter, up from 1,847. Owner-operator trucks were 367, down from 381.

P.A.M. Transportation's logistics operations posted revenue of $61.85 million, with an operating ratio of 91.8% compared with revenue of $68 million with an operating ratio of 86.2%.

The American Trucking Associations' For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index rose 2.1% in June after moving up 1.2% in May.

"While the tonnage index increased in both May and June, it remains in recession territory," American Trucking Association Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a release earlier this week. "The index continues to fall from a year earlier and is off 1.9% from its recent peak in September 2022. A multitude of factors have caused a recession in freight, including stagnant consumer spending on goods, lower home construction, falling factory output, and shippers consolidating freight into fewer shipments compared with the frenzy during the goods buying spree at the height of the pandemic. However, the magnitude of the year-over-year declines is improving, perhaps pointing to a bottom in the freight market."

P.A.M. Transportation, through its subsidiaries, makes deliveries in the United States as well as parts of Mexico and Canada.