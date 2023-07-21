PB girl, 11, named Pre-teen Cover Girl

Na'Riya Ackles, 11, of Pine Bluff was crowned 2023 National American Miss Arkansas Pre-teen Cover Girl at the state pageant held last week at the Southern Hills Marriott in Tulsa.

That was one of many awards Na'Riya attained. She was also named Pre-teen first runner-up, top model winner, Fun Fitness first runner-up, Miss Spirit winner and runway first runner-up.

Na'Riya has been invited to compete in the national pageant held during Thanksgiving week in Orlando, Fla.

The National American Miss pageants celebrate America's greatness and encourage future leaders, according to a news release. Each year, the pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

Na'Riya's sponsors include the city of Pine Bluff, Frank Bledsaw-Bigdawgs & Family, Shirley Cline, Kelly Birdow, Tawanna White-Peters, Mr. and Mrs. Graggs and church, Erin Dillon and Taniya Walker.