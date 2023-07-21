ARRESTS

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Zachery Thompson, 26, of 5 W. Rainsong St. in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Thompson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Ronnie Fain, 36, of 22163 Marion Lee Road in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Fain was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Donald East, 43, of 502 Sheppard Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. East was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Cody Huyser, 31, of 2605 Canine Road in Malvern, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Huyser was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Dalton McDaniel, 19, of 24018 Arkansas 303 North in Hindsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. McDaniel was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.