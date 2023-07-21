Remnants of Rock Play Biggest Hits From Golden Era, 1959-69

FAQ

Remnants of Rock: Rock’s Golden Era 1959-1969

Rock’s Golden Era 1959-1969

WHAT — The Remnants of Rock plays the hits from the Animals, Beach Boys, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Righteous Brothers, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, the Four Tops, the Temptations and the Memphis & Motown sound. Formerly known as The St. James Group, this band formed in 1968, right in the middle of the historic era that defines their sound. The band’s goal is to re-create the classic songs of the era as accurately as possible for a Branson-style show.

WHEN — 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — The King Opera House, 427 S. Main St. in Van Buren

COST — $35 for premium seats & $20 general admission

INFO — kingoperahouse.com/upcoming-events; www.TheRemnantsOfRock.com

The original members of the Remnants of Rock — formed in 1968 as the St. James Group — all grew up within walking distance of each other in Morrilton, Ark. The band has shared the stage with some of the biggest artists of the 1970s and has performed on college campuses from New Orleans to Chicago and all points in between, recorded for United Artists and Mercury Records, and after a hiatus, reunited in 2003 with all the original members and a new keyboard player. They take the stage at the King Opera House in Van Buren Saturday evening. (Courtesy Photos)





