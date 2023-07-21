Remnants of Rock Play Biggest Hits From Golden Era, 1959-69

FAQ
Rock’s Golden Era 1959-1969
WHAT — The Remnants of Rock plays the hits from the Animals, Beach Boys, Beatles, Rolling Stones, Righteous Brothers, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, the Four Tops, the Temptations and the Memphis & Motown sound. Formerly known as The St. James Group, this band formed in 1968, right in the middle of the historic era that defines their sound. The band’s goal is to re-create the classic songs of the era as accurately as possible for a Branson-style show.
WHEN — 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE — The King Opera House, 427 S. Main St. in Van Buren
COST — $35 for premium seats & $20 general admission
INFO — kingoperahouse.com/upcoming-events; www.TheRemnantsOfRock.com