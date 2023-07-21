Second shooting suspect, 17, wanted in July 15 killing of 16-year-old boy

Pine Bluff police have identified a second teen accused of killing a 16-year-old boy July 15 near 3600 East Lake Road in the Watson Chapel section of town.

Police say Kylon Bead, 17, is wanted on suspicion of capital murder. Bead has black hair, brown eyes, slim build and goes by the nickname “TP”. Police say Bead should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of Morgan Leon, 17, and Achillias Glover, 20, in connection to the death of the 16-year-old. Leon is held in the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center without bail on suspicion of capital murder. Bail was set at $150,000 for Glover.

Anyone with information on the location of Bead is asked to call the Detective Office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the Detective Office at (870) 730-2090 and ask for Det. Corey Wilfong, or the Dispatch Center at (870) 541-5300.

The incident was one of four homicides in Pine Bluff between July 11-16. A 17-year-old boy, Omarius Moore, is held in juvenile detention on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another 17-year-old July 11 on South Orlando Street. Bail was set at $750,000 for Moore.

A 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed in a double homicide at 2303 W. 17th Ave. on July 16, and an 18-year-old male was hospitalized after being shot outside the residence. No arrests have been announced in that shooting.