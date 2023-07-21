BASKETBALL

Team Arkansas moves on in TBT

Hunter Mickelson's lay-in under the Elam Ending format put the finishing touches on Team Arkansas' 70-58 victory over Ram Up in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Brandon Wood scored a a team-high 16 points and handed out six assists for Team Arkansas, which advanced to today's second round against Purple & Black at 6 p.m. Mickelson finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Dustin Thomas had 13 points and eight rebounds for the winners. Adrio Bailey chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds as Team Arkansas shot 44.6% (29 of 65) but held a commanding 48-32 advantage on the glass.

Kristopher Martin and Prentiss Nixon both had 15 points for Ram Up, which shot 21 of 59 (35.6%) for the game and trailed 36-23 at halftime. Team Arkansas led 62-53 in the fourth quarter before the Elam Ending, a format that calls for the game clock to be turned off at the first whistle with four minutes remaining in the game, was put into effect. At that point, the teams play to a target score, which was at least eight points more than the team that's leading the game. In this case, Team Arkansas needed to hit the 70-point mark and did so when Mickelson took a pass from Wood and scored on the right side of the basket for the game-winner.

-- Erick Taylor

BASEBALL

Greenwood holds on in American Legion tournament

Hits weren't plentiful for Greenwood, but the Yard Goats strung together just enough of them to beat Lake Hamilton 2-1 in pool play of the American Legion AAA state tournament Thursday at Majestic Park in Hot Springs.

Harrison Adams, Austin Mitchell, Jaxson Cole and Austin Bercher each had a hit each for Greenwood, which scored both of its runs in the top of the third inning and held on from there.

Adams' sacrifice fly allowed Cole to score and give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Reid Sutton added a sacrifice fly of his own. Lake Hamilton did cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth inning on Kohen Manley's run-scoring single, but that's as close as it would get the rest of the way.

Noah Patrick allowed 3 hits and walked 2 in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win Greenwood. The Yard Goats will face Bryant, which beat Arkadelphia 6-1 in its first game Thursday, today at 7:30 p.m.

Other first-round scores included Russellville beating Texarkana 10-3, North Central Arkansas defeating Conway 5-4 and Cabot taking down Clinton 5-1.

-- Erick Taylor