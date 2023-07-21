Student achievement lags 2019, tests show





Student results from the 2023 ACT Aspire exams "show little to no rebound" when compared with 2019 results, state officials said Thursday.

Additionally, the 2023 results from the test given last spring in grades three through eight showed only a mix of increases and decreases in achievement when compared with the more recent 2022 Aspire results.

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education reported the 2023 ACT Aspire results Thursday and compared them to the 2019 results that are used as a baseline measure of achievement in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

Jacob Oliva, Arkansas' secretary of education since January, said the results indicate an urgent need for changes.

The Arkansas results are similar to results reported nationally regarding student achievement in the pre- and post-pandemic years.

In June, the National Center for Education Statistics released results of The National Assessment of Education Progress showing that math and reading scores among the country's 13-year-olds had hit decades-low levels.

Similarly, the NWEA -- a test developer and research organization -- concluded earlier this month that U.S. students were making smaller gains than they did before the covid-19 pandemic, hindering efforts to fill the learning gaps created by the pandemic.

In Arkansas, only ninth- and 10th-grade test-takers in reading in 2023 out-performed ninth- and 10th- grade test-takers in 2019, the last year the Aspire exams were given before the worldwide covid-19 pandemic disrupted schools starting in March 2020.

Even with that improvement between 2019 and 2023, fewer than half of the reading test-takers in ninth and 10th grades scored at the desired "ready" or "exceeds ready" levels on the tests.

Students who achieve at the "ready" or "exceeds ready" levels on the online exams -- as opposed to the "close" and "in need of support" levels -- are considered to be on track for meeting benchmarks for the related subject areas on the ACT college entrance exam.

The 2023 third-grade reading scores showed what state leaders called "the most alarming drop," declining from 38.28% achieving at ready or better levels in 2019 to 35% at ready or better levels in 2022 to 32.2 % in 2023.

There were reading gains between 2022 and 2023 in grades four, five, eight, nine and 10 "but only in eighth grade were half of the students meeting grade-level expectations," the state report said.

When comparing 2022 to 2023, math scores were relatively flat in fifth grade. There were year-to-year improvements in third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades and declines in grades eight, nine and 10.

Science scores in grades three, seven and nine showed gains, with third grade showing the most significant increase from the previous year. There were decreases in grades four, five, six, eight and 10 in 2023 from 2022.

In general, students achieved at higher rates in English. Those results ranged from 53.42% achieving at ready or better in ninth grade to 75.1% at the seventh grade. In contrast, in science, the percentage achieving at ready or better ranged from 28.57% at 10th grade to 40.27% at the sixth grade.

The Aspire results reported Thursday are the first standardized test results released since Sarah Huckabee Sanders took office as the state's governor in January. She replaced eight-year Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is now running for the Republican nomination for U.S. president. Sanders appointed Oliva to be the state's secretary of education. Oliva replaced Johnny Key in the role.

"These scores demonstrate the profound need for the transformative change offered by the Arkansas LEARNS Act," Oliva said in announcing the preliminary results.

"These results are a wake-up call, and we must stop the red-light, green-light tug of war with implementation and act with urgency," Oliva said. "It's time we move forward and focus on evidence-based approaches outlined in LEARNS that will result in increased student learning. Our students deserve nothing less."

The LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, championed and signed into law March 8 by Sanders, overhauls pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education in the state.

The act raises the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000 for this 2023-2024 school year and ensures that every teacher receives at least a $2,000 raise.

The act also provides for 120 literacy coaches to be deployed around the state and for "high impact tutoring," for students. It calls for the retention of elementary pupils who are not reading at grade level at the end of third grade -- with exceptions for those with special needs.

The LEARNS Act further authorizes the use of public funding for private school tuition and other expenses. The new Education Freedom Accounts will provide eligible families with up to $6,6oo this coming year or 90% of the state guaranteed funding per public school student for private school tuition, uniforms and supplies. The Education Freedom Accounts are being phased in, but by 2025-2026 all families will be eligible to apply and obtain the private school vouchers.

The state has required students to take the online Aspire tests in reading, math, English and science as part of its effort to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which is meant to hold schools and districts responsible for student learning.

However, Arkansas' 2023 administration of the ACT Aspire was the last. ACT Inc. has made 2023 the final year for publishing the Aspire tests. Arkansas is shifting to a new testing program beginning in the spring of 2024.

The annual state-required tests not only put the state in compliance with federal requirements but serve in large part as the basis for A-to-F letter grades that will be applied to schools later this year and for about $7 million in state rewards to schools that score in the top 10% in the state or showed the highest year-to-year gains.

Spreadsheets, with tabs at the top, showing the Aspire test results by subject for the state as well as for school districts and for schools, including charter schools, are here:

https://dese.ade.arkansas.gov/Offices/learning-services/assessment-test-scores/2023.





Arkansas ACT Aspire results





