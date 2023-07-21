TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 9, Cardinals 5

Travelers 9, Cardinals 5

The Arkansas Travelers did most of their damage early as they defeated the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Before a Cardinals hitter stepped to the plate, the Travelers had a 3-0 lead thanks to an RBI single by Spencer Packard, a Logan Warmoth sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Jake Anchia -- all in the top of the first inning.

Arkansas doubled the lead an inning later when Packard's RBI single in the second inning was followed by Robbie Tenerowicz's two-run double to make the score 6-0.

Springfield scored two runs on Shay Whitcomb's home run in the third inning, followed by a J.C. Correa RBI groundout to make it 6-3.

Jordan Brewer drove in a run in the fourth inning to make it 6-4, but Arkansas scored three runs in the fifth inning to go ahead 9-4.

Scott Schreiber's ninth-inning double made it 9-5.