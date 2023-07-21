Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 9, Cardinals 5

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:13 a.m.

Travelers 9, Cardinals 5

The Arkansas Travelers did most of their damage early as they defeated the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Before a Cardinals hitter stepped to the plate, the Travelers had a 3-0 lead thanks to an RBI single by Spencer Packard, a Logan Warmoth sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Jake Anchia -- all in the top of the first inning.

Arkansas doubled the lead an inning later when Packard's RBI single in the second inning was followed by Robbie Tenerowicz's two-run double to make the score 6-0.

Springfield scored two runs on Shay Whitcomb's home run in the third inning, followed by a J.C. Correa RBI groundout to make it 6-3.

Jordan Brewer drove in a run in the fourth inning to make it 6-4, but Arkansas scored three runs in the fifth inning to go ahead 9-4.

Scott Schreiber's ninth-inning double made it 9-5.

Print Headline: TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 9, Cardinals 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT