This date in baseball

July 21

1921 The Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees combined for an American League-record 16 doubles in the Indians' 17-8 victory. Cleveland had nine doubles and New York seven.

1945 The Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Athletics played 24 innings in a 1-1 tie. Les Mueller pitched 19 2/3 innings for the Tigers.

1956 Brooks Lawrence of the Cincinnati Reds had his 13-game winning streak broken when Roberto Clemente's three-run homer led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory.

1970 San Diego's Clay Kirby held the New York Mets hitless for eight innings but was lifted for a pinch hitter by Manager Preston Gomez. With the Padres trailing 1-0 with two out in the eighth, Gomez elected to go for the win instead of letting Kirby finish. The Padres lost the no-hitter and the game 3-0.

1973 Hank Aaron of Atlanta hit his 700th home run in the third inning of an 8-4 Braves loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Aaron connected on a 1-1 fastball off Phillies pitcher Ken Brett.

1975 Joe Torre of the New York Mets grounded into four double plays in a 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros. Felix Millan had four singles but was wiped out each time by Torre.

2001 In their highest-scoring game in 58 years, the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Colorado Rockies 22-7. The 22 runs were the most scored by the Dodgers since Brooklyn beat Pittsburgh 23-6 on July 10, 1943, at Ebbets Field.

2006 Alex Rodriguez became the youngest player to reach 450 home runs when he homered in the New York Yankees' 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Rodriguez also got his 2,000th career hit.

2007 Jamie Moyer and David Wells faced off. The two combine for 88 years and 307 days of age, making it the second-oldest matchup of starting pitchers in major league history. The only older duel was between Don Sutton and Phil Niekro in June 1987.

2008 Detroit's 19-4 victory at Kansas City marked the third time this season the Tigers scored 19 runs. The Boston Red Sox were the last team to accomplish that feat, scoring 19 or more four times in 1950. Detroit beat Texas 19-6 on April 23 and Minnesota 19-3 on May 24.

2015 Shin-Soo Choo hit for the cycle, leading the Texas Rangers past the Colorado Rockies 9-0. Choo, who had three RBI, doubled in the second inning, homered in the fourth and singled in the fifth. He completed the cycle with a triple to center to start the ninth.

2019 The Hall of Fame class was inducted in Cooperstown, NY, with six former players being honored: Harold Baines, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera and Lee Smith. All are present, save for Halladay, who passed away in a plane crash in 2017, and who is represented by his wife, Brandy. Rivera, the first player to be elected unanimously to the Hall, got the honor of speaking last.

