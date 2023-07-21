UA defensive target’s work ethic impresses coach





The University of Arkansas is awaiting to hear several top football targets announce college decisions, including 4-star safety Tylen Singleton, who's high on the Hogs' wish list for the class of 2024.

Singleton, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Many, La., visited the Hogs last year in the spring and during the summer prior to making an official visit to Fayetteville on June 16-18. He also made official visits to LSU, Texas A&M and TCU in June.

Many Coach Dillon Barrett said Singleton's physical gifts are evident, but his mental approach and willingness to work separate him from others.

"His mentality is what makes him special," Barrett said. "You see a lot of guys that are very very talented but they don't have the mentality or the mindset or the character that he has, which makes him really special because he has the whole package.

"He's physically gifted, but he also has his mindset. I love his mindset and his mentality and his work ethic. He's gotten all the attention and offers for a reason, and it's because of the work he's put in because he's driven."

A consensus 4-star recruit, On3.com rates Singleton as the No. 21 linebacker and No. 271 overall prospect in the nation. He helped the Tigers to a 13-0 record and a state title as a junior.

The Razorbacks are recruiting him to play safety, while several others see him as a linebacker.

"Some of them want him to come play linebacker, some want him come play strong safety," Barrett said. "It's about 50-50.

"We have him at strong safety. I really think that's where he's best at, but he could absolutely play linebacker."

The Hogs have eight On3.com industry-rated 4-star prospects committed and hope to add Singleton along with other 4-star linbackers Xavier Atkins and Bradley Shaw to the commitment list.

Also on the defensive wish list is Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons, who's rated a 3-star recruit, but his physical tools look that of a 4-star. He could see his ranking elevate to 4-star status. He, Atkins and Shaw also officially visited Fayetteville in June.

During the spring evaluation, Razorback secondary coach Deron Wilson visited Many and made a return trip to the school with co-defensive coordinator Marcus Wilson to check on Singleton.

"Me and Tylen spend a lot of time talking about everything going on as far as recruiting process and all that and I can honestly tell you ... the guys that have come down here, the coaching staff that's come down here from Arkansas, they've been the one I've been most impressed with just the way they've handled everything and they way they've treated Tylen," Barrett said. "They seem to really care and really want him. I like those guys a lot and I like what they have to say. I like their approach."

Notoriety and being a high profile prospect can change can athlete's perspective, but Singleton has maintained a level head while being a team captain as a junior and for the upcoming season.

"It's easy to get somewhat of an ego and it can be hard to coach those guys in high school that are getting so much attention from all these SEC schools and Power 5 schools," said Barrett, who was hired as Many's new coach in February.

"He's having to learn a new scheme defensively and we're also going to play him at receiver some as well. He's the number one safety in Louisiana and I think he's best receiver in the state as well but nobody has seen it year. He's stayed humble through all this. He's down-to-earth. He doesn't let all of this go to his head and he's used it in the right way. I can't say enough about how good of a kid he is and his work ethic. It's unlike anything I've seen from a high school player."

