5-star Boateng narrows list of schools, Arkansas included

Little Rock Central forward and Arkansas target Annor Boateng has narrowed his list of schools to eight.

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, he averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior, leading the Tigers to a 24-7 record and the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament. He has surpassed 1,000 career points at Central.

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, lists Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana Ohio State, Missouri and Virginia Tech as his top schools. He plans to officially visit the Hogs on July 28-30.

On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Boateng, who plays for the Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas circuit, has been selected to participate in the 3SSB Circuit All-American Camp on Aug. 1-4 in Southern California.