The Recruiting Guy

5-star Boateng narrows list of schools, Arkansas included

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:41 p.m.
The Arkansas Hawks' Annor Boateng (24) is guarded by Tyler Johnson of the Memphis Hoopers at Little Rock Southwest High School during the Real Deal in the Rock tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/327bball/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey) ..

Little Rock Central forward and Arkansas target Annor Boateng has narrowed his list of schools to eight. 

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, he averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior, leading the Tigers to a 24-7 record and the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament. He has surpassed 1,000 career points at Central. 

Boateng, 6-5, 205 pounds, lists Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana Ohio State, Missouri and Virginia Tech as his top schools. He plans to officially visit the Hogs on July 28-30. 

On3.com rates Boateng a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 small forward and No. 9 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

Boateng, who plays for the Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas circuit, has been selected to participate in the 3SSB Circuit All-American Camp on Aug. 1-4 in Southern California.

