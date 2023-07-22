Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, Tourism gets go-ahead to use $10M for 4 parks projects

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday cleared the way for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to use $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for four parks projects.

But the council decided to rescind its initial approval of the department's request for $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support park, recreation and trail improvements within Russellville as part of the Russellville Connected Trail System. The department's $1.8 million request included construction funding for a riverwalk connection development project of about a mile, initiating the establishment of a link between Russellville and Dardanelle.

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, who proposed rescinding the council's initial approval of the department's $1.8 million American Rescue Plan fund request for Russellville, said "that [request] is a great thing that I support.

"The issue is they got a $24 million federal grant ... and I think after some discussion with Sen. [Breanne] Davis that money can be better used for another local project over there on the other side of the river in Dardanelle," Hester said.

Davis is a Republican from Russellville.

Hester said the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's request for $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds for Russellville will be revamped and considered by the Legislative Council next month.

On June 28, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the city would receive a $23.7 million federal grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program for trails and road improvements. This grant will provide for a 13.8-mile expansion of Russellville's Connected Trail System, connecting the areas north of Interstate 40 to the south at Lock and Dam Park on the Arkansas River, and will connect the trail system with downtown.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's request for $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds that cleared the Legislative Council on Friday includes a $3 million project at the Delta Heritage Trail for three miles of trail in Arkansas County, and a $3 million project at Queen Wilhelmina for trail and recreation-related infrastructure and facility development in conjunction with the Trails at Mena master plan, the department said in its request.

The approved request also includes a $2 million project at Pinnacle Mountain to provide pedestrian and cycling connectivity within the Maumelle Pinnacles Conservation area, and a $1.85 million project at Petit Jean and other mountain park locations to provide for facility, trail, infrastructure and recreational development improvements to relieve congestion and disperse recreational use across the parks' property, according to the department. The department also seeks $150,000 for a consulting study and plan development.

Afterward, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning said, "One of the Governor's top priorities is improving access to outdoor recreation, getting more kids off screens and outdoors to improve health and quality of life, and growing the outdoor economy.

"Investment in these projects align with her promise to make Arkansas a leading destination for outdoor adventure and the best place to live, work, and raise a family," she said in a written statement.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that is designed to help the United States recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Arkansas was awarded $1.57 billion in State Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan.

In other action, the Legislative Council on Friday also approved the following requests for American Rescue Plan funds:

The Department of Human Services' request for $10 million for the Arkansas State Hospital that includes $5 million for startup and first-year operating costs to implement the secured restoration program "to divert lower-acuity restoration patients to a less restrictive environment, thereby providing capacity for higher-acuity patients," department Secretary Kristi Putnam said in a letter to Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

The other $5 million is for capital improvements at the Arkansas State Hospital, which had one section built in the 1960s and another section built in 2007, she said. The hospital requires continuous maintenance because of the facility's age and wear and tear from housing acute psychiatric patients, she said.

The Arkansas State Hospital consistently operates at maximum capacity, housing 200-plus patients, many of whom are diagnosed with illnesses that could present dangers in less secure environments, and some are criminal defendants with histories of violence, Putnam noted.

The Game and Fish Commission's request for the $5 million Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery water reuse project in Lonoke. The project will provide the rural communities and farmers who rely on the Sparta Sand aquifer for drinking and irrigation water a staggering water conservation benefit, commission Director Austin Booth said in a letter to Walther.

The Game and Fish Commission's request for $5 million for the Shirey Bay Rainey Brake wildlife management area green tree reservoirs renovations.

The long-term health and sustainability of these remnant bottomland hardwood forests are essential to sustaining public land waterfowl hunting opportunities for more than 40,000 people each year, with an estimated financial benefit of $70 million a year to local communities across Arkansas, Booth said. Shirley Bay Rainey Brake typically ranks No. 6 among wildlife management areas frequented by duck hunters, he noted.

The Department of Finance and Administration's request for $3.6 million to reimburse more than 170 pharmacies in the state for uncompensated and under-compensated care for covid-19 vaccines, testing and therapies during the pandemic period from March 1, 2020, through May 11, 2023.

The American Rescue Plan funds are designed to help states cover the pandemic response and the Arkansas Pharmacists Association staff worked with the Department of Finance and Administration and community pharmacies to develop a detailed accounting of reimbursable expenses, Arkansas Pharmacists Association Chief Executive Officer John Vinson said in a letter dated June 23 to Sanders.

The Department of Human Services' request for $2 million to cover operational costs of assisted living facilities to address the negative impacts of the public health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The amounts of money for the various assisted living facilities will be distributed based on a standard funding formula determined by the population served and the total number of beds, Putnam said in a letter to Walther. Funds will only be distributed to assisted living facilities related to serving Medicaid populations, she noted.

The Department of Finance and Administration's request for $1.8 million to support an ongoing contract with Alvarez & Marsal to help the state in reviewing hospital sustainability plans, hospital progress and supporting efforts by the state to allocate American Rescue Plan funds based on hospital condition and progress against their plans for sustainability, according to the department.

Afterward, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said the state's American Rescue Plan unallocated State Fiscal Recovery Fund balance is now $426.6 million.