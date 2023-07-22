The nation in brief: Bus monitor charged after deadly trip

Bus monitor charged after deadly trip

FRANKLIN., N.J. -- A New Jersey school bus monitor has been charged with manslaughter and child endangerment after authorities say she was using her cellphone and failed to notice a disabled 6-year-old being suffocated by a seat belt.

Amanda Davila, 27, of New Brunswick was charged in the death of Faja Williams, who was found unresponsive when she arrived at Claremont Elementary School in Franklin Park on Monday. She was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead shortly after.

Davila was sitting near the front of the bus when it hit bumps, authorities said. That caused Williams to slump in her wheelchair, and the four-point harness that secured her to her chair tightened around her neck, restricting her airway, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

Davila was charged Wednesday and made her initial court appearance Thursday.

Williams was born with Emanuel syndrome, a rare chromosome disorder that left her unable to speak or walk but still able to make sounds.

"She was the sweetest kid you'll ever meet. She had the sweetest little laugh, little dimples, and she just endured so much in her six years," said her mother, Namjah Nash Williams. "She did not deserve this, to be taken away from us in such a way that had nothing to do with her condition."

Authorities said Davila violated policies and procedures by using earbuds and a cellphone and not monitoring the child.

5 members of Patriot Front convicted

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front on Thursday were convicted of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event.

A Kootenai County, Idaho, jury convicted Forrest Rankin, Devin Center, Derek Smith, James Julius Johnson and Robert Whitted after about an hour of deliberation.

A total of 31 Patriot Front members, including one identified as its founder, were arrested June 11, 2022, after someone reported seeing people loading into a U-Haul van like "a little army" at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d'Alene, police have said.

Police found riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards and shields in the van after pulling it over near where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White has said.

Documents found with the group reportedly outlined a plan to form a column outside City Park and proceed inward "until barriers to approach are met." Once "an appropriate amount of confrontational dynamic had been established," the column would disengage and head down Sherman Avenue.

Those arrested came from at least 11 states -- Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.

Rioting is generally a misdemeanor in Idaho. Conspiracy to riot is punishable by up to a year in jail, a $5,000 fine and two years of probation.

Texan convicted in '21 school shooting

Texas high school shooter Timothy Simpkins was convicted of attempted capital murder Thursday for a shooting that injured three people.

The jury deliberated most of the day in Simpkins' trial for the Oct. 6, 2021, shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington.

The defense and prosecutors had argued over whether self-defense could be considered as a justification, but the judge decided it could not and ordered the jury to not consider it. Simpkins' family said he was often bullied and had been robbed twice at the school.

The shooting occurred in a classroom after Simpkins and another student got into a fight. A then-18-year-old Simpkins drew a weapon and started shooting. A student and a teacher were hit and another student was grazed. A pregnant woman was injured in a fall in the ensuing chaos.

Simpkins turned himself in later that day after fleeing the scene. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Man donates $10M for Trump alternative

Billionaire Jeff Yass donated $10 million to the super PAC arm of Club for Growth, a pro-business, anti-tax group that's looking for an alternative to former President Donald Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee.

Yass, the founder of Susquehanna International Group, provided all but $583,000 of the money Club for Growth Action raised in June, according to the political action committee's latest disclosure with the Federal Election Commission. The super PAC spent $366,000 and had $22.6 million at the end of June.

Club for Growth Action hasn't gotten involved in the 2024 race yet. It spent $12 million on the 2020 race, backing Trump against President Joe Biden. It also contributed to U.S. Senate and House races.

Club for Growth has been using another super PAC, Win It Back PAC, to persuade Republican primary voters to support someone other than the former president. Win It Back is spending $3.4 million this month on broadcast and cable advertising, according to AdImpact, with the expenditures split between Iowa and South Carolina.