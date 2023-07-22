Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

House of Bread hosts fun day

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., is planning its Youth Fun Day. Non-perishable food items and backpacks for children will be given away at House of Bread from 1-4 p.m. July 22, according to a news release. "The Youth Fun Day is a day when the community is invited to come and celebrate a day of fun, love, and laughter for the whole family. During this event, children can come and enjoy food, music, tie dying T-shirts, water slides, bounce houses, and games and much more. Parents and others can also participate in giveaways, music, food, drawings, and so much fun as well," according to the release. Parents must attend and register each child for a backpack.

Blues artists to perform at challenge

Blues acts will be chosen at Pine Bluff to participate in the 2024 International Blues Challenge at Memphis, Tenn. The Port City Blues Society will host the regional competition, The Road to Memphis, at 7 p.m. July 22 at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The regional round is free to attend. An impartial panel of judges will select the winning acts to advance to The Blues Foundation's world-wide competition to be held in January 2024, according to a news release. Applications and regulations are available on the organization's website, pc-blues.com.

Sunday, July 23

Breath of Life hosts Friendship leader

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will observe its Youth Sunday at 10:30 service Sunday. The featured speaker will be Superintendent Denise Simmons of the Friendship Aspire Academies of Arkansas. Kerry Price Sr. is the pastor and Jennifer Lee is the youth director of Breath of Life Church. All youth are invited to attend.

Kings Highway to honor choir

Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church, 2312 W. Fluker St., invites the community to its Inspirational Adult Choir's 63rd Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes, pastor of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is pastor at Kings Highway. Services will be held in the sanctuary and via Facebook.

Amos Chapel sets Women's Day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will present its annual Women's Day celebration at 2 p.m. July 23. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The guest choir director is Donna Huskey of Old Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Guest singers will be Totally Committed of Dumas. Everyone is invited to attend. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor at Amos Chapel.

Historical Society plans meeting

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting at 2 p.m. July 23 in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release. The speaker will be Rex Nelson, senior editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. His program will be "The Arkansas Paradox," according to a news release.

Underway

LIHEAP available for utility bill help

Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer utility bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program's application period is open through Sept. 30 or until funds are depleted, according to a news release. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx, along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application. In Arkansas, the Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program, but applications for assistance must be made through a community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Monday, July 24

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. A guest speaker from Alzheimer's Arkansas will make a presentation. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Spencers to release book

The book "Monticello," by Mark and Rebecca Spencer, will be released July 24 by Arcadia Publishing as part of their Past and Present Series. The Spencers will host a book signing at their home, The Allen House, 705 N. Main St., Monticello, from 2-4 p.m. July 29. The publisher describes the book as showcasing changes in the local architecture of the town of Monticello, revealing its unique history by "placing historical images side by side with contemporary photographs."

A&P finance panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Finance Committee will meet at noon July 24 at the office of the commission, 623 Main St., according to a news release.

Veterans urged to attend event, file claims

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will host the PACT Act Summer VetFest for Veterans from 1-3:30 p.m. July 24 at the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center - Bldg. 170 Rec Center, in North Little Rock. The event will encourage Arkansas veterans and survivors to apply for new health care and benefits under the PACT Act. Most veterans who apply for PACT Act benefits by Aug. 9 – or submit their intent to file – will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to a news release. Veterans may also file a claim online for PACT Act-related benefits. For more information, see the fact sheet at https://benefits.va.gov/BENEFITS/factsheets/general/intenttofile.pdf . For details or to RSVP, call the public affairs office, (501) 257-5393.

Tuesday, July 25

Meeting set on reappraising property

Jefferson County property has been reappraised and Assessor Gloria Tillman has planned a public meeting to discuss the reappraisal. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. July 25 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, 600 S. Main St. Representatives will be present from the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division and ACT Reappraisal Company to answer questions and address concerns of the residents, according to a news release.

Highway public meeting set

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed plans to widen Highway 82 from Montrose to Lake Village. The meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 25 at Lake Village Fire Station #2, 2017 Highway 82/65 South, Lake Village, according to a news release. The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The online link to meeting materials will be available starting July 25 at https://vpiph03-job-020768-020769-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

Beginning Tuesday, July 25

Barraque Street Church sets VBS

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will have Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-27. Activities will be available for all ages. A special VBS activity will be held July 29 for the week's participants. The VBS theme is Faith Builders "Restoration Work Ahead" (Nehemiah 2:18b.) The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is the pastor.

Wednesday, July 26

1st Trinity sets giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will hold its giveaway July 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or until all merchandise has been distributed. The CityServe Gift Ministry will give away items at the church, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Housing Authority of the city of Pine Bluff will hold its board of commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. July 26 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: Housing Authority, (870) 541-0706.

Thursday, July 27

Land auction set for Jefferson County

Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land's office will auction tax-delinquent parcels of land in Jefferson County at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, banquet halls 2 and 4. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Auction sales are final. Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed, Land said. Prospective bidders can find the Public Auction Catalog on the commissioner's website at www.cosl.org.

GOP to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. July 27 at Larry's Pizza in White Hall. The agenda will include plans for the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 with guest speaker Sen. Tom Cotton at the White Hall Community Center, according to a news release. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

VA virtual claims clinic set

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. July 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. July 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The agency also operates a satellite office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center.

Beginning Thursday, July 27

Victory Crusade set

Rock of Faith Deliverance Church, 1717 S. Main St., will host Miracles & Deliverance Victory Crusade at 7 p.m. July 27-28 and noon July 29. The featured speaker will be Ricky E. Walker, bishop and pastor of Greater City of Deliverance International Ministries at Lithonia, Ga. The special guest will be recording artist Shanelle. Services will also be on YouTube and Facebook Live. Details: www.victorycrusade.com, according to a news release.

Through Thursday, July 27

Hurricane HYPE to host summer camp

Parents are invited to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center's Summer Camp scheduled for June 12 through July 27. The center is located near New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Participants will enjoy an array of activities -- some outdoors -- as well as swimming and enrichment. Sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Two sessions are available. Summer 1 will take place from June 12 through June 29. Summer 2 will take place July 10 through July 27. The cost is $125 per child per session. A limited number of slots are available. For details, call (870) 534-2782, text (501) 313-3696 or email hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Applications for the camp are available by visiting newsthurricane.org.

Friday, July 28

ARDOT to break ground in Monticello

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) leadership and local dignitaries in Monticello will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 11 a.m. July 28 for the Highway 83 Spur to Highway 278 connector in Drew County. The ceremony will take place at Monticello Elementary School, 1037 Scogin Drive, Monticello. The community is invited to attend.

Saturday, July 29

UAMS sets free health event, concert in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting Party With a Purpose, free community health screenings and a concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at the McGehee Men's Club Community Center at 1 South Airport Road in McGehee. A concert showcasing Arkansas entertainers follows at 7:30 p.m. at the same location. Hepatitis C, HIV and blood pressure screenings, as well as glucose testing and mental health assessments, will be available at the resource fair, according to a news release. Printed materials, games and prizes, and educational activities for children also will be available, and food trucks will provide a free lunch. Attendance is free to the concert for anyone who received a free confidential HIV screening test at the health portion of the event.

Sunday, July 30

First Baptist to honor retiring pastor

Kenneth Thornton, pastor at First Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., will retire on July 31 after 10 years of service. A retirement reception in honor of Thornton and wife, Ann, will be held July 30, from 2-4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. "If they have touched your lives in any way, please come and help us honor them by attending this retirement reception," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 534-4741.

Kingdom Builders service set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. July 30. The speaker will be Tacarra Goodwin of New Community.

Word of Faith sets Family Day

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on July 30. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. with the sermon by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Police to host National Night Out

The Pine Bluff Police Department will present National Night Out and the community is invited to bring the entire family to enjoy free food, activities, and fellowship, according to the police department's Facebook page. National Night out will be held Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The free program will include bounce houses, games and prizes for youth, door prizes, live music, public awareness booths, and refreshments.

Early voting begins in PBSD election

The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting will be held Aug. 1-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release. Voters will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. Aug. 1 is also the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. Voters must contact the county clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni set conference

The 2023 National Alumni Association Summer Conference will be hosted by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association. Registration is $150. The conference will take place Aug. 3-5 at Pine Bluff and the theme is "UAPB EVERYDAY: One Alumni, One University." A reception at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pine Bluff will kick off the three-day event. Informative workshops presented by various speakers will take place at the STEM Conference Center at UAPB. Participants will receive updates about the National Alumni Association and UAPB. The conference will be accentuated by a tour of the UAPB Athletic Department and semi-formal Gala at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Office at (870) 536-2309 or summerconference@uapbalumni.org.

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

PBSD holds special election

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds all voters that they must contact the clerk's office for a new absentee ballot application if they want to vote absentee. The Pine Bluff School District Special Election will be held Aug. 8 and polls will be open at polling sites 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in the district will decide whether to increase the existing millage rates to 47.7, which would represent a 6-mill increase in the old PBSD and 6.9-mill increase in the old Dollarway School District. Proceeds will go toward construction of a new high school, according to a recent article in The Commercial. The county clerk's office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. People may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application.The application can be mailed, faxed, or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque Ave., Ste. 101, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Friday, Aug. 10

GOP to host senator

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will host U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as the guest speaker during the 2023 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the White Hall Community Center. Ticket are $60 each. Reserved tables for 8 guests are $480 or tables for 10 guests are $600, according to a news release. For tickets, contact Mandi Martin, (870) 510-4183 or Susan Over, (870) 692-1804. Checks should be payable to JCRC. Mail payments to 5602 Shannon Road, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71603. Tickets can also be purchased at Cycle and Marine Super Center or directly from committee members. Catering will be by The Wood Shed. Details: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064939320107.

Through Thursday, Aug. 10

Community foundation seeks grant requests Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may download an application for Giving Tree Grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications are available at arcf.org/givingtree. The application period began July 10. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Aug. 11

Trinity sets summer camp

Registration is underway for Trinity's Learning Center Summer Camp 2023 to be held at Trinity's Annex Building, 2900 W. Sixth Ave. The camp will take place Monday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 11. Daily sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be served, according to a news release. There is a participant limit of 30 to 40 students. The registration fee is $25 per child plus $10 weekly. Details: (870) 534-5669 or (870) 692-1127.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.The speaker will be Shannon Roberts of Family Church, Pine Bluff. Lauren Robertson, a health coach of LBR Fitness of Pine Bluff will make a presentation. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to a news release.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Active shooter topic at free seminar

Ed Monk will host a free educational presentation on "The Active Shooter Problem & How to Minimize Victims" from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.Monk has been researching and providing training on countering the active shooter threat for more than 15 years, according to a news release. The event is free, but attendees must reserve their seats on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lecture-the-active-shooter-problem-how-to-reducevictims-tickets-624099958777.

Friday, Sept. 29

Taste of Southeast Arkansas set

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The cocktail hour is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 14

ASC hosts Rosenzweig exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The exhibition will be on view in ASC's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free, according to a news release.

Friday, Oct. 20

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Underway

I-530 work requires lane closures

Overnight lane closures were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 as crews work to resurface a section of Interstate 530. The estimated completion date is early fall, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The project (Job # 020734) includes resurfacing 11 miles of I-530 from Stagecoach Road in Jefferson to Highway 65B in Pine Bluff. The contract was awarded to Cranford Construction Co. for $9.6 million. Lane closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until the job is complete. All lanes northbound and southbound are part of this project, but only one lane will be closed at a time.Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.