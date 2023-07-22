CAR TALK: Accelerometer, not pedals, triggers brake lights in EV Hyundai





DEAR CAR TALK: I just bought a new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric car and love it. I use the highest level of regenerative braking, so the car slows down quite a bit every time I lift my foot off the accelerator, and I rarely have to use the brake pedal.

My question is: when this happens, I don't think the brake lights go on. So, the drivers behind me can't tell if I'm slowing down. Seems like it is dangerous. What do you think? – August

DEAR AUGUST: Great question. Actually, your brake lights probably are coming on.

All electric vehicles have a technology called regenerative braking. Traditional cars use friction to reduce speed. A couple of metallic pads squeeze a metal rotor attached to each wheel, and as the car stops, that creates heat and dust, neither of which is terribly useful.

EVs, on the other hand, use the motion of the wheels to make electricity. When you first step on the brake pedal, the wheels power a motor/generator that makes electricity and sends it back into your battery. And because it takes effort to turn that generator, that slows the wheels.

If you need more stopping power than the generator can provide, the traditional friction brakes take over, and it's all managed by computer.

But what about the brake lights, you ask? Well, the Department of Transportation sets standards for when brake lights must come on. And it has to do with the rate of the car's deceleration.

So, your Hyundai has an accelerometer that measures deceleration in meters per seconds squared. And before the car's deceleration rate hits the DOT limit, it turns on your brake lights – whether you touch the brake pedal or not.

The same type of device is often used in airbag deployment. If deceleration occurs almost instantly, the computer knows you've hit something and activates your airbag.

If you want to confirm that your accelerometer works, have a friend follow behind you and get him on phone. Then try using the regenerative braking at different settings, and ask him to let you know when he sees your brake lights come on.

DEAR CAR TALK: I bought a used car and had it for one day. I noticed that the steering wheel was shaking when I stepped on the brake, so I took it to a Mavis Tire shop.

They suggested a wheel realignment. And as a separate issue, they said I needed an oil change. Since I just bought the car and didn't know when it last had an oil change, I agreed.

Well, they took the oil out of my car but did not put any oil back. I started to hear the engine grind, and I parked it after 10 blocks.

What should I ask for from Mavis? So far, they have offered me nothing. I've written up a 10-page report on the matter, but all they say is to bring it back and that they'll look at it. – Daniel

DEAR DANIEL: They might owe you an engine. Normally, driving 10 blocks without oil isn't enough to ruin an engine. But normally, an engine in good working order isn't "grinding" after 10 blocks either, so who knows?

Any shop can screw up. You hope it happens rarely, but it does happen. That's precisely why shops carry "moron insurance." When my brother was around, we had to have two moron policies. Anyway, this shop may have to make a claim to pay for their error.

Start by finding another mechanic you trust. If you can't get a good recommendation from family or friends, go to www.mechanicsfiles.com and search there. Then tell your own mechanic what happened and ask him to assess the engine for damage.

He'll check the oil pressure and listen to the engine. If you've dinged up your engine bearings due to the lack of oil, he may be able to hear that.

If your mechanic finds any signs of damage related to a lack of oil, have him write it up. He might say, for instance, that he examined the car, that normal oil pressure on this car should be 60-80 psi, and he measured yours at 40. And if he hears bearing noises, he'll state that, too. Then have him include an estimate for repairing or replacing the engine.

And that's what Mavis will owe you, Daniel. And if they won't agree, that's what small claims court is for.

And I certainly wouldn't trust the same Mavis shop to evaluate the engine for you. Not only do they have a vested interest in saying "ah, don't worry about it," but they've already shown signs of pretty serious incompetence.

It's not just forgetting to refill the oil. They missed your steering wheel problem, too. When a steering wheel shakes during braking, it's most likely due to warped brake rotors or possibly a worn-out suspension component, like a tie rod end. A wheel alignment won't fix that – as you probably figured out when you pulled over after 10 blocks. Good luck, Daniel.

Ray Magliozzi dispenses advice about cars in Car Talk every Saturday. Email him by visiting cartalk.com