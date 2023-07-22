Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays, however, there will be only one service at 9:30 a.m. on July 30. Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30 in the lower level.

Christianity 101 is held in the library at 9:45 a.m Sundays. Financial Peace University is held at 9:45 a.m. Sundays in the meeting room. Again in Place is at 9:30 a.m. Sundays in the Fellowship Hall. Sonday Riders meet at 2 p.m. July 23 in the front church parking lot.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast Sunday afternoons on radio station KURM-FM 100.3 and KURM-AM 790.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon every Friday.

Information: bvlutheran.com.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and there is fellowship time at 10 a.m.

Information: highlandchristianbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available during the service.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; and ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Bible study for adults meet at 9 a.m. Sunday. The food pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd, holds service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook and Youtube.

The exercise group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship hall; Busy Hands meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is livestreamed on YouTube. A nursery is available from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Upper Knox.

The summer adult class meets at 9:30 a.m. in the church library and on Zoom.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org or facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services in person and livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other services. Church van pick up is available.

Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in the Fellowship Hall.

Family Wiffle Ball Night will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 25. There will be a picnic with a shaving cream wiffle ball game on the church grounds.

Lectionary study is at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Monday. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each week in the Narthex. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters," by C.S. Lewis will be led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. The classes will be Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to April Wallace at awallace@nwaonline.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.