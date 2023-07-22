Cohen, Trump’s firm reach settlement deal

NEW YORK -- Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reached a settlement agreement with the ex-president's company involving about $1 million in fees, officials said Friday, days before trial testimony was to begin in New York Supreme Court.

Additional details about the agreement between Cohen and the Trump Organization were not disclosed when an unannounced virtual conference was held at the courthouse. Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen and Cohen confirmed the settlement agreement.

"This matter has been resolved in a manner satisfactory to all parties," Cohen said in a prepared comment.

The case revolved around whether the company was responsible for covering Cohen's legal costs for matters he said were related to his employment during various congressional hearings and investigations -- including a probe by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian election interference in the 2016 presidential election and congressional investigations into the Trump Organization's dealings in Russia.

The case has been pending since 2019, when Cohen claimed that the Trump Organization already covered $1.7 million in legal bills based on indemnification agreements before the payments stopped.

Some of the claims for attorney fees were settled previously. Cohen's side has said the company still owed $775,000 to his attorneys and another $215,000 to Cohen for what he's paid out of pocket to law firms.

Donald Trump Jr., an executive at the company, was expected to testify at the trial, as was prominent political attorney Lanny Davis.

The elder Trump and Cohen had a public falling-out during the ex-president's term in the White House. Trump is suing Cohen for $500 million in Florida for allegedly violating a confidentiality agreement.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations related to payments allegedly made on Trump's behalf in 2016 to keep adult film actress Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump. Daniels has alleged a sexual encounter with Trump years before, which Trump has denied.

Trump, who is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is facing criminal charges in New York related to his reimbursements to Cohen for the $130,000 Daniels payment. Cohen testified before a grand jury this year that indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said Trump purposely concealed the true nature of the payments, which should have been reported to authorities as a campaign expense.