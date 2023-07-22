Highway officials set public meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct a public involvement meeting to discuss the proposed plans to widen Highway 82 from Montrose to Lake Village.

The meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 25 at Lake Village Fire Station #2, 2017 Highway 82/65 South, Lake Village, according to a news release.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

The online link to meeting materials will be available starting July 25 at https://vpiph03-job-020768-020769-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone needing project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is encouraged to write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203- 2261, or call (501)569-2379, fax (501)569- 2009, or email environmentalpimeetings@ardot.gov.

ARDOT to break ground in Monticello

The Arkansas Department of Transportation leadership and local dignitaries in Monticello will host a ground-breaking ceremony at 11 a.m. July 28 for the Highway 83 Spur to Highway 278 connector in Drew County.

The ceremony will take place at Monticello Elementary School, 1037 Scogin Drive. The community is invited to attend.

The highway project will construct a new railroad overpass, two roundabouts, and provide new and direct access from Highway 83 Spur to Highway 278 in Monticello, according to a news release.

The $30 million project was awarded to Mobley Contractors Inc.

The city of Monticello provided $2.5 million ($709,000 of this was awarded by the Delta Regional Authority) and Drew County provided $505,000 toward the cost of the project.

The city and county will take ownership of portions of Highway 83 Spur and Highway 83 upon completion of this project and a resurfacing project on Highway 83 in Monticello.

The improvements will help ease traffic flow and increase safety for those traveling in Drew County.

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speaker will be Shannon Roberts of Family Church, Pine Bluff. Lauren Robertson, a health coach of LBR Fitness of Pine Bluff will make a presentation.

The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity.

Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302.

All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to a news release.