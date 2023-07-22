Doss’ team reaches tourney’s 3rd round

WICHITA, Kan. — Team Arkansas overcame a hostile crowd to continue its run in The Basketball Tournament on Friday.

The team of former Arkansas collegiate basketball stars defeated Purple & Black, a Kansas State alumni team, 63-52 to advance to the regional final.

Team Arkansas’ starters played the bulk of the game. University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff alum Shaun Doss Jr. played nine minutes, the most of any bench player, collecting two rebounds.

Former Arkansas Razorback and Kansas Jayhawk Hunter Mickelson scored 19 points and collected 14 rebounds, both team highs. Brandon Wood of Valparaiso and Michigan State followed with 18, and former Razorback Adrio Bailey scored 15.

As in the first round, Team Arkansas’ best quarter was the second, outscoring Purple & Black 19-9. Purple & Black closed the gap in the third quarter but couldn’t finish the comeback. Wood won the game with a free throw to hit the Elam Ending target score of 63.

Team Arkansas’ third-round game will be Sunday at 4 p.m.



