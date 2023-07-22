Educator’s sex-assault trial scheduled go to jury July 26





HORATIO -- A former Horatio High School administrator accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a student is scheduled to appear before a jury July 26.

Labrada Vann is charged with one count of sexual assault, according to court records. The trial in Sevier County Circuit Court was previously continued after the defense's motion to allow the state to perform a mental evaluation on Vann.

According to court records, the evaluation by a psychologist with the state Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services was conducted in February, and results returned in March deemed that Vann was fit to stand trial.

Vann was arrested in April 2022 on a felony count of first-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred while Vann was vice principal of the school.

According to the Sevier County sheriff's office, investigators were contacted by the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division in April 2022 in reference to a possible inappropriate relationship between Vann and a student. The sheriff's office began an investigation and eventually issued a warrant for Vann.

Vann posted a $100,000 bond after her arraignment in April 2022.



