Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

The time to stand up

Patriots, speak up now.

Much has been said since, but consider this: On July 13, the Justice Department issued indictments against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for interference in the federal elections of the United States of America, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats publicly said that "warning lights are blinking red."

Over that weekend, as President Trump prepared to meet with the leader of a resurgent and aggressive Russia, he named the European Union when asked our "biggest foe globally right now," and dismissed his government's indictments by blaming the former administration for inaction against his own campaign.

Monday the president stood at Putin's side, promising a newly cooperative stance and accepting Putin's strong denials of meddling--over the fully established consensus of the United States intelligence agencies, confirmed recently by the bipartisan United States Senate Intelligence Committee. We may further assume that President Trump's 2013 trip to Moscow pursuing business contracts and hosting a Miss Universe pageant was thoroughly documented.

Do you stand?

CHAIM GOODMAN-STRAUSS

Fayetteville