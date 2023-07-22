Gooseberry Road bridge outside Bentonville opens

BENTONVILLE -- The Gooseberry Road bridge has opened after being closed for more than a year.

Floodwater damaged the bridge off Price Coffee Road northeast of Bentonville in May 2022. Price Coffee is a paved, two-lane road running east-west from its intersection with Arkansas 72 to its intersection with Slaughter Pen and East Ford Springs roads.

The bridge opened July 11, county chief engineer Josh Beam said.

The old bridge was about 31 feet long and was built in 1982, Beam said. The new bridge is the same length. Asphalt work near the bridge's approaches and some ditch work around the structure still need to be finished, Beam said.

"We appreciate the people's patience, and we look forward to them being able to use the bridge for a long time," he said.

A video detailing the opening will soon go on the county's social media, said Melody Kwok, county communications director.

The county ran into snags on the Gooseberry project earlier this year. The county let bids for bridge beams in January but received no bidders. A second ask for bids was held in March. Superior Metal of Cassville, Mo., was awarded the bid.

The steel beams were to be manufactured at another site, then sent to Superior for further fabrication. That work hasn't been finished yet, so the county used precast concrete beams it already had in stock for Gooseberry, Beam said. The beams from Superior Metal, which cost around $40,000, will be used on other bridge projects, he said.

Beam detailed the damage in a November letter to 88 residents who live near the Gooseberry bridge.

Several of the main load-carrying girder beams were compromised and the bridge deck was beyond repair, resulting in the bridge being unsafe for traffic. Beam recommended the bridge crossing remain closed until design and construction were completed.

Construction started in November with improvements to the concrete abutments and wing walls.

Some of the repairs and improvements included replacing damaged main load-carrying girder beams with new structural steel girder beams, adding shear connectors to the beams to stiffen the bridge and distribute loads better, and adding supports between the beams to restrain them from lateral forces such as flowing floodwater and debris, according to the letter.

The repairs cost under $100,000, Beam said.

County Judge Barry Moehring said the bridge is now more stable and better equipped to handle flooding.

"The bridge is also along a major bike route in the county, and we encourage our cyclists and drivers to safely use the bridge once again," he said.

"Respect Rural Roads," a sign campaign promoting respect and safety between riders and farmers, went up along some county gravel roads last month. A "Respect Rural Roads" sign is just south of the Gooseberry bridge.

The bridge is in Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger's District 7. He said he checked out the bridge and drove across it Tuesday.

"I'm extremely glad to see the Gooseberry bridge reopened on time and completed using our in-house resources," he said. "I am proud of the work our county Road Department has done."

The county maintains 100 bridges that are 20 feet or longer and must be inspected by the state. Some must be inspected every year and others every two years, depending on the bridge's condition, Beam said.

The county has another 100 bridges and low-water crossings shorter than 20 feet, Beam said.

Gooseberry Road bridge is 200 yards north of Gooseberry Road and Price Coffee Road. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

