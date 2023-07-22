Legislative Council OKs new chief of staff position for Arkansas Public Service Commission

The Arkansas Legislative Council on Friday approved the Arkansas Public Service Commission's request to create a new chief of staff position with a salary range of $86,887 to $125,986 a year.

The Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee on Wednesday decided to hold the Public Service Commission's request until Friday's council meeting, after several lawmakers raised questions about the request.

Arkansas Public Service Commission Chairman Doyle Webb told state lawmakers "we apologize for the dust-up that occurred the other day" when all three public service commissioners were attending a national public regulators meeting in Austin, Texas.

The commission wants to surrender a vacant director of pipeline safety post that is no longer needed, and "we are asking that it to be moved and set up as a chief of staff, which would slide off from our chief [administrative law judge]," he said.

The commission's chief administrative law judge and executive director have taken on many more duties as a result of retirements of senior employees and as a result of additional case load due to the increased options available on power generation, and "we are trying to do it with the staff we have and we believe we can if we make these adjustments," said Webb, a former chairman of the state Republican Party, state senator and chief of staff to the late Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, asked about the cost differential under the commission's proposal to create a chief of staff post.

In response, Webb said "it will be an equal cost. We are a non-general revenue agency, and so we set the assessments that the utilities pay, so it is revenue neutral."

Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, asked Wednesday whether the commission has a person in mind to hire for the chief of staff post, and Michael Marchand, executive director of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, replied that he doesn't know.

Webb said Friday in an interview he doesn't have anyone in mind for the chief of staff position that will be advertised.

At least one or two commission employees and a few people outside the commission have expressed interest in the chief of staff position, he said.

Webb said the chief of staff's duties will include work on human resources, legislative relations, and media relations and Freedom of Information Act requests, and will oversee at least 20 of the commission's employees.