Heed pastor's words

I read recently with delight the letter from Britt A. Skarda, a lifelong Christian and ordained pastor who spoke on the chalk cross at the Governor's Mansion.

He is spot on in asking Gov. Sarah Sanders to rethink her remarks and actions as she calls citizens "bullying liberals." He states that Jesus would not condone her actions and words and that we should learn to live in a "democratic" nation where people of all faith traditions or no traditions at all are loved and respected the same.

Please, Governor, listen to these words, as you are showing hate in your actions, not inclusion.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

Make better choices

A recent article dealt with hungry college students. One student who was profiled graduated with a degree in political science and journalism and is now a first-year grad student. He is still worried about what he'll be able to eat.

There were other avenues available to this man: enlist in the armed forces and college is paid for; enroll in an apprenticeship program; get a more marketable degree than political science; put off grad school until his basic needs were met. Is there no one in his family or no school counselors that could have helped this man make better life choices?

REBECCA HUBERC

Hot Springs Village

So he should know

Now that economist Paul Krugman has stated that he's certain that there's no worry about the possibility of a recession in the near future, I'm more confident that one's coming. He's an "economist," after all.

ALAN BRUCKER

Hot Springs Village

Shouldn't be trusted

State Sen. Dan Sullivan is the face of Act 372, a law that criminalizes librarians for providing certain books to minors. My question is this: Why are we allowing Sullivan to dominate the conversation on what is "safe" for Arkansas children to read?

While he was the CEO of a child-care facility, Sullivan's carelessness and refusal to ensure workers follow Arkansas regulations led to the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy back in 2017. Why on Earth would any Arkansas citizens believe this man is a trusted authority on the safety of children?

We should all be outraged by the blatant disregard politicians like Dan Sullivan have for our right to read what we want. Our community is stronger when we have different points of view on our library shelves, and Sullivan and other politicians like him want to weaken our community by having only his worldview accessible. This isn't fair, and we all need to be angry at this.

This man has done nothing to show that he is particularly interested in intellectualism, that he is a good authority on childhood safety, or that he makes good choices regarding regulations. Why are we trusting Sullivan with regulations regarding a child's intellectual freedom? The answer is simple: We shouldn't.

MOLLY QUINN

Fayetteville