LR Rangers blank Royals to advance





Playing through the mist of red flares and to the soundtrack of their supporters' drum beats, the Little Rock Rangers made history Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

In their first postseason appearance since 2018, the Rangers defeated the AHFC Royals of Houston 2-0 in the opening round of the United Soccer League Two playoffs.

"It was a fantastic atmosphere, and the boys played really well," Rangers Coach Adriano Versari said. "They executed the plan, and we got the result. That's all we asked."

The Rangers (9-2-2) were on the front foot from the opening kickoff, but it wasn't until the 13th minute that they scored.

After a Rangers turnover just outside the Royals' penalty box, Little Rock midfielder Pascal Corvino burst toward the loose ball, lodged it free from two AHFC defenders and struck it into the top-right corner of the goal from 15 yards out to make the score 1-0.

"We expected a very well-organized team," Versari said of AHFC. "We'll close every space, every passing lane, and our plan was to put pressure on them and try to recover the ball in the final third. And guess what happens?"

Part of that organization Adriano said he expected from the Royals (10-1-2) was a high press from their forwards and a high defensive line. The Rangers tested the latter often Friday night, routinely sending balls behind the defense for their attackers to run onto.

"We planned on playing through the midfield and finding our strikers," Versari said. "Our three forwards, in our opinion, in our talks, are faster than them. That was a simple plan, and it worked."

One of those three forwards is Trinidad & Tobago native Kai Phillip. In the 33rd minute, it was his head rather than his feet that made the difference as Phillip put the finishing touch on a throw-in to put the Rangers ahead 2-0.

Both teams had a handful of opportunities in the final 12 minutes of the first half, but none of them came to fruition as they headed to the locker room with the score remaining the same.

In the second half, the Rangers' defense that allowed 11 goals in 12 games held onto its sixth shutout of the season.

"We have the best defense in the USL2," Versari said. "So I don't think there's another backline like we have. But you know, we defend and we attack together. So not only the back four, but our midfielders are really committed and you know, they work hard as well as the wingers and the strikers. We can get really compact, and it's really hard to score on us, especially when you have a goalie like [Tomasz Wroblewski], who in my opinion is the best goalkeeper in the conference."

With the win, Little Rock advanced to face Texas United on Sunday at War Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.





At a glance

Quarterfinals

FRIDAY’S MATCHES

Little Rock 2, AHFC Houston 0

Texas United 1, Nona FC 1

Texas United wins 10-9 on PKs

Semifinals

SUNDAY’S MATCH

Texas United at Little Rock, 7 p.m.









The Little Rock Rangers’ Kai Phillip (in red) tries to maintain control of the ball during a United Soccer League League Two playoff match against the AHFC Royals at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





