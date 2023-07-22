Mayor speaks violence, support

Talking at length about a deadly string of violence in recent days, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington called the acts "unacceptable" and "inexcusable" Friday.

"Speaking on the behalf of the community, I can say our hearts are broken over the lives that were lost ," she said.

" ... When homicides occur, we owe it to the victims and their loved ones to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. At the same time, we stand here today, and we know we all have an even larger mission. It's equally important for the community to be proactive and protect people from violence, especially our most vulnerable citizens, our youth."

The solutions the mayor offered did nothing to quell the concern some members of the community aired during a news conference in the lobby of the Pine Bluff Police Department headquarters.

At least three of the community members in attendance are mothers of young people who have been shot to death this year. Vanessa Washington, whose 14-year-old daughter Vaniya Bennett was inside a home at 2303 W. 17th Ave. on July 16 when she was killed in a drive-by double homicide, made a statement about the fears of violence in Pine Bluff, telling city officials that she's afraid to stay home.

"I'm afraid they'll come back and shoot us," Vanessa Washington said, sitting with her younger daughter. She was invited to meet with prosecutors, leaders of city government and law enforcement after the news conference.

No arrests have been made in the drive-by shooting that claimed Vaniya. In that same incident just before 6 p.m., Zamarion Moten, 17, was shot to death, and Kaden McKay, 18, was wounded but has recovered from his injuries, according to Police Chief Denise Richardson.

Sherry Surveyor's daughter, A'Sharry Thomas, 18, was one of two teens killed in a March 7 shooting at an apartment complex on West 34th Avenue. She wanted to know who the public should hold responsible for bringing Thomas' killers to justice.

"Who exactly do you hold accountable for this, because there's a lot of blaming in the department?" Surveyor asked Richardson. "I'm one of the parents who's going to stay on the department to make sure my daughter's murder gets solved. Two of my daughters were assaulted in the city of Pine Bluff, and if the police are doing their job arresting people, who do we hold accountable in the prosecuting attorney's office to make sure these people stay incarcerated, because they're steady going around shooting other people?

"How many children have to die before somebody can lock these children up? And what are we going to do to provide these children with something to do instead of shooting each other?"

Nine of the 14 homicide victims in Pine Bluff this year have been 18 years of age or younger.

A lot of programs that reach out to children in need are available in Pine Bluff, Richardson responded, but she added not all can make it to those programs, and the police reach out to all that they can.

"As far as the people constantly getting out and reconstituting themselves in our community, I think we have to positively identify our youth, at-risk youth and high-risk youth," Richardson said. "I think for a long time, we have put them all in one category as youth, and our juvenile justice system was not created to handle this type of violent offender as a juvenile. We are constantly trying to figure out ways to address the problem without being heavy-handed and also be able to help the kids we still can reach ."

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter suggested the public hold his office accountable.

"We're the ones who want to take the evidence we've been given and hold people accountable through the justice system, and hopefully we'll be able to accomplish that," he said.

Mayor Washington plugged the Group Violence Intervention program as a priority for the city in curtailing crime. GVI works with city leaders, law enforcement and school district leaders to suppress gang activity and steer young children away from violence. GVI leaders and supporters, including Washington, visited York, Pa., in May to gain ideas from the success of a similar program there.

"We all have a critical role in this mission," Washington said. "The judges and prosecutor, the volunteers in the community [and] the police department are all connected and will be connected as we move forward in the future with our schools and our neighborhoods. We'll be talking with them to identify the emotional [and] socioeconomic needs, and they'll connect the resources they'll need to avoid circumstances that lead to this violence. This includes jobs, workforce training, mentors and even mental health resources."

Mayor Washington was then asked how Pine Bluff's GVI can suppress the crimes going forward, given the recent outbreak of homicides against young people. The city hired Leanita Hughes as its GVI director last November, and Hughes took over the role earlier this year.

"She has been coordinating with the prosecutor, looking at evidence," she said. "She's basically just getting started with that."

GVI leaders also met with Circuit Court judges Earnest E. Brown Jr. and Alex Guynn, Mayor Washington said, and Hughes will also work with families.

"These [homicides] are group related, and she has to connect with those forces in those groups, so maybe we can prevent crimes from happening as we move forward," Mayor Washington said.

Angela Brown Jacko said her son, Kendrin L. Hicks, was shot to death at a park on Third Avenue near Hutchinson Street on Feb. 23. The park had no lights when Hicks was shot, a complaint Jacko aired to the city leaders Friday in hopes of improving safety.

"They're talking about the parents. I was the type of parent everybody knew me," Jacko said. "I took kids to the skating rink and everywhere. I was the taxi mom. I'm trying to figure out what's going on. It ain't all the parents."

Pine Bluff has about 22 parks, and not all of them are well lit, Richardson said. She added she talked with the city's Parks and Recreation Department director about either rectifying the problem or closing some of the parks down.

"Moving forward, we will address the light issue," Richardson said.

Sherry Surveyor, whose daughter A'Sharry Thomas was shot to death March 7, asks a question to local authorities during a news conference Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Pine Bluff Police Department headquarters. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

