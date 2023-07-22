Menifield to redshirt next season for Hogs

University of Arkansas basketball guard Keyon Menifield, who transferred from Washington, will redshirt for the 2023-2024 season.

Menifield, 6-1 and 170 pounds, will be a non-scholarship redshirt for the upcoming season.

He was named to the Pacific-12 Conference all-freshman team last season after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-leading 3.1 assists per game. He was third on the team with 36 steals.

Menifield started 21 of 32 games and shot 41% from the field, 33% from beyond the three-point line and 69.8% at the free-throw line. He had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and had 5 rebounds and 7 assists during a 72-71 overtime victory against Oregon.

Washington was 16-16 overall and 8-12 in the Pac-12 last season. The Huskies lost to Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

On3.com rated him the No. 36 player in the transfer portal. Menifield, a native of Flint, Mich., was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2022 class while playing for Phoenix Prep in Arizona.

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisville.

Freshman Layden Blocker and Louisville transfer El Ellis are expected to contend for the Razorbacks’ point guard starting job. Arkansas currently has 12 scholarship players on its roster. Teams are allowed 13 by the NCAA.