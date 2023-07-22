Milk production declines in state

Arkansas' milk production saw a steep decline in the second quarter as the state's herds continue to grow smaller year-over year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The state's dairy cows produced 9 million pounds of milk during the April through June period, down 31% from the same period in 2022 and down 10% from the previous quarter. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

During the second quarter, the average number of dairy cows on farms in Arkansas stood at 3,000 head, down 1,500 head, or 33%, from the same period last year and 500 fewer head than in the first quarter of 2023.

Across the United States dairy cows produced 58 billion pounds of milk in the second quarter, up 0.03% from the year-ago period. The average number of milk cows for the period was 9.42 million, 8,000 head higher than the same period a year ago.

-- John Magsam

Vista Outdoor taps Nyman to lead unit

Vista Outdoor Inc., the parent company of Lonoke-based Remington Ammunition, has appointed Eric Nyman as CEO of the company's outdoor products segment.

In a Friday release, the company said Nyman, with more than 30 years of experience in retail, including most recent time with Hasbro, Inc. as the company's president and chief operating officer, will also become a member of the board.

In May of 2022, Vista Outdoor said it would spin off its sporting product segment, which includes its ammo brands like Remington, and its outdoor product segment into two publicly traded companies. On Friday, Vista Outdoor said plans to make the split sometime in 2023 are still on track.

In April, Vista Outdoor promoted Jason Vanderbrink to CEO of the ammunition spinoff. He had overseen the company's ammunition lines as the company's senior vice president of sales prior to his promotion. He has been with Vista Outdoors since 2005.

Minnesota-based Vista Outdoor formed in 2015 and now is made up of 41 outdoor brands, including bicycles, camping gear, golf and skiing equipment, optics and ammunition makers. It purchased Remington Ammunition out of bankruptcy in late 2020. Remington Ammunition employs a little more than 1,000 workers in Arkansas at last count.

-- John Magsam

State index drops 1o.11 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 853.23, down 10.11 points, or 1.17%, from the previous close.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw the largest gain by percentage, increasing 1.84% while Bank OZK saw the greatest decline at 6.33%

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.