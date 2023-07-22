Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Palm Springs, Calif., Mayor Grace Elena Garner. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Preempted by coverage of the British Open. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Dr. Marci Bowers, expert in transgender health care. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Jared Polis, D-Colo. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

