NLR woman, 35, dies in I-430 crash

A North Little Rock woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Thursday evening, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Cecilia Cesareo, 35, was a passenger in a 2010 GMC Savana that was northbound on I-430 around 5:07 p.m. when it was struck by a 2012 Dodge Caravan that made an improper lane change, according to the report.

The driver of the Savana lost control, and it ran off the road and overturned, the report says. No other injuries were reported.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.