No complacency





Fifth in a series previewing SEC football teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- History lessons were in order for the Georgia segment of SEC football media days this week at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

The Bulldogs are aiming for a super-rare three-peat at the top of the college football world after claiming the past two College Football Playoff championships.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart got out from the shadow of his former Alabama boss Nick Saban with a 41-24 win over the Crimson Tide in the title game after the 2021 season. The Bulldogs nipped Ohio State in last season's playoff semifinals then trucked TCU 65-7 to lift the CFP trophy yet again.

Not since Minnesota from 1934-36 has college football seen an official three-time champion.

Smart was apprised of that tidbit during his appearance in the main media room.

"We've certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the [Chicago] Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about," Smart replied. "No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's going to resonate with my audience."

Georgia's dominance is starting to parallel that of the Alabama teams for which he served as defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide lost a three-peat chance in 2013 after winning titles in 2011 and 2012.

Southern California had a chance to win a third in a row in 2005 before, as Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin pointed out Thursday, the Trojans couldn't tackle Texas quarterback Vince Young on a fourth-down run in the BCS national championship game.

The Bulldogs are 29-1 over the past two seasons, earning themselves a level of seeming invincibility formerly reserved for Alabama teams of the past decade or so.

Saban's teams had to fight complacency and the same is true for the Bulldogs, who are likely to be a huge favorite for their first 10 games this fall prior to a road showdown at Tennessee on Nov. 18. The Bulldogs originally had a road game at Oklahoma on their schedule, but with the Sooners joining the SEC in 2024 that home-and-home series was scrapped and Georgia added Ball State on that Sept. 9 date.

To help in those efforts, Smart had his team study the New Zealand All Blacks, a powerhouse in international rugby that has won 76% of its games.

"We don't want complacency and they've done it better than anyone else," Smart said.

"Like I'm sure [Smart] said, 'Better never rests' and just fighting complacency," Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers said of studying the All Blacks. "They do this thing called 'sweep every shed' and that means like no job is too small to do right. That was the main takeaways I took from it."

Better Never Rests is the mantra for the All Blacks.

"Obviously that helped us because we learned how they battled complacency," cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. "Because after so many years, you kind of get bored with the details. That's something we didn't want to do.

"We learned how to not get bored with the details, how to battle complacency and how to put our best foot forward and we learned the quote, 'better never rests.' "

Added center Sedrick Van Pran, "We have to understand that nobody from the previous two teams is going to go out and play for you. Jordan Davis isn't putting on a jersey for Georgia this year. He's not playing.

"It's just understanding that yes, what those guys have accomplished is great. But this team hasn't accomplished anything. We have not played a game yet. We haven't done anything. If you want what they had you have to work for it."

The Bulldogs lost quarterback Stetson Bennett, the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy winner as the nation's best former walk-on, as well as a huge list of defenders who were taken in the NFL Draft.

The new edition will likely be led at quarterback by junior Carson Beck or sophomore Brock Vandagriff. Whoever wins the job will have plenty of skill and protection talent around him. Bowers, tailback Kendall Milton and receivers Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith have seen plenty of big-time action, The Bulldogs also added premier wideout transfers Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State. Van Pran returns up front along with guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge.

Defensively, Lassiter returns in the secondary along with Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks.

While the Bulldogs lost plenty from their defensive front seven, they bring back starters and major contributors in nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse, ends Tramel Walthour and Mykel Williams, linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, and Tykee Smith at the "star" position..

Surely the Bulldogs will find teams saving up schemes and their best efforts to try to knock them off their pedestal. That's what the offseason mental training was all about.

"I don't care about the three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat, I care about complacency," Smart said. "If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself in terms of allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be."

Smart lost offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and brought back Mike Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback who served as the Bulldogs' quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator from 2001-14 and as an offensive analyst last season.





Georgia schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 2 Tennessee-Martin 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 Ball State 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 South Carolina* 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Alabama-Birmingham TBA

Sept. 30 at Auburn* TBA

Oct. 7 Kentucky* TBA

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* TBA

Oct. 28 vs. Florida@* 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Missouri* TBA

Nov. 11 Ole Miss* TBA

Nov. 18 at Tennessee* TBA

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech TBA

*SEC game

@Jacksonville, Fla.

Bulldogs at a glance

LAST SEASON 15-0, 8-0 (SEC champion)

COACH Kirby Smart (81-15 in eighth season at Georgia)

RETURNING STARTERS 13: Offense 6, Defense 7

KEY PLAYERS TE Brock Bowers, C Sedrick Van Pran, WR Ladd McConkey, CB Kamari Lassiter, NT Nazir Stackhouse

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Mike Bobo (first season)

DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS Will Muschamp (third season), Glenn Schumann (eighth season)

SEC TITLE SCENARIO

Barring unforeseen events, the Bulldogs will be huge favorites for their first 10 games before facing a road date at Tennessee on Nov. 18. Recruiting is such that major talent is on hand to replace substantial losses. If the quarterback position is productive, the Bulldogs should challenge for every championship available.













Tight end Brock Bowers is one of six returning starters on offense for two-time defending national champion Georgia, which went 15-0 last season and defeated TCU in the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP/John Bazemore)





